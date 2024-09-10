Pat Metheny Comes to Massey Hall in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Massey Hall and Rubin Fogel Productions will present world-renowned guitarist and composer, on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 to celebrate his latest release MoonDial (July 2024) and his Grammy-nominated solo album Dream Box (2023).

The tour, a first of its kind for Metheny, will feature personal and fan favourites from his nearly 50-year career… all given further dimension by rare and entertaining storytelling that Pat shares with his audience. Of note, Metheny will be performing on more than a dozen guitars.

Pat declares, ‘“Last fall’s tour represented not just the sound and vibe of the Dream Box release, but really was an opportunity for me to look at all the other ways I have released records and occasionally performed in a solo setting over the years. Each one of those solo recordings, and Dream Box as well, are unlike the others. The idea for me is to try to keep coming up with different angles and ways of thinking about music while hopefully keeping a fundamental aesthetic at work in all of it. In other words, to continue the research.”

Metheny has already produced a catalogue of 50-plus recordings that have scored 39 Grammy nominations and 20 wins in twelve different categories. Measured in terms of influence, this collection is in a class by itself. New Chautauqua from1979 almost single-handedly defined an era of instrumental steel-stringed Americana that spawned legions of imitators. Zero Tolerance for Silence pushed the boundaries of modern music-making once again and served as a companion piece to the Grammy-winning disc Secret Story. The Orchestrion Project – for which Metheny wrote the music and built a series of instruments to be controlled by his guitar, recording the results both in the studio and in a live concert – was so new in conception and execution that even a decade-plus later, it stands apart from any previous ideas of what a solo performer might achieve alone onstage.

For priority ticket access and exclusive perks, music fans can become a member.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall’s charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that range from advance notice for upcoming shows, early access to ticket sales, members lounge access, exclusive monthly ticket contests, personalized ticketing service, special discounts, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between five levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, Marquee Club, Marquee Circle and our new Corporate Marquee Club.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.

Comments