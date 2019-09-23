Outstanding Indigenous Artists Featured In OLDER & RECKLESS #42

MOonhORsE Dance Theatre presents Older & Reckless #42 in association with Harbourfront Centre November 15-16, 2019 featuring outstanding Indigenous artists including Barbara Kaneratonni Diabo, Christine Friday, JP Longboat, Lee Maracle and Byron Chief Moon and acclaimed Canadian choreographers Bill Coleman and Elizabeth Langley

Toronto (September 23, 2019)

Older & Reckless, MOonhORsE Dance Theatre's acclaimed series curated by Artistic Director Claudia Moore, celebrates age on stage with the 42st edition, featuring remarkable Indigenous dance artists from across Canada including Barbara Kaneratonni Diabo, Christine Friday, JP Longboat and Byron Chief Moon. Canadian Indigenous writer Lee Maracle, shortlisted for the prestigious 2020 Neustadt International Prize for Literature, will perform with dance maverick Bill Coleman. Distinguished dance elder Elizabeth Langley (Montreal) completes the mixed program that runs Friday, November 15 and Saturday, November 16 for three shows only at Harbourfront Centre Theatre.



Older & Reckless #42 also features an exciting Community Performance Project with a new creation, featuring 30 amateur performers led by Montreal-based choreographer Barbara Kaneratonni Diabo.



Renowned Canadian artists including cultural practitioner and knowledge keeper, Karen J. Pheasant-Neganigwane (Anishinabe) of Wikwemikong First Nation on Manitoulin Island, host each performance. Karen also leads the Circle Dance Talk before the show on Saturday, November 16 at 6pm. The Circle Dance Talk is free with purchase of a ticket to Older & Reckless #42. Every Older & Reckless performance begins with an audience warm-up and ends with a party where audiences and artists have a chance to meet and discuss the work - enlightening for all!





About the Works:



Medicine Wheel Hoop Dance - by Barbara Kaneratonni Diabo Barbara Kaneratonni Diabo performs an excerpt from a piece inspired by the medicine wheel. Many First Nations' communities use this circle - red, yellow, white and black - as a teaching tool on respect and balance. Barbara brings her hoops to life with the strength of these colours and directions.



Maggie & Me - a healing dance by Christine Friday This piece began with Christine Friday's offering to be a jingle dress dancer and evolved into the creation of a contemporary healing dance allowing gifts and ancestral experiences to guide the choreographer in creation and manifestation. In this signature solo, Christine travels through dimensional realms of existence - spirit, dream and present - taking the audience on a journey through her life.



Out of the Longhouse - with Lee Maracle and Bill Coleman Acclaimed author Lee Maracle, member of the Sto:loh Nation in British Columbia, and renowned Toronto-based dancer Bill Coleman retell the Salish Longhouse Flood Story. In a way that is powerful, personal and magical, these two master storytellers use words and movement to address issues of reconciliation - with each other, with our own bodies of experience, and with our times.

Triple Witching - by JP Longboat and Byron Chief Moon (excerpt of Greed).

This duet by JP Longboat (Mohawk, Turtle Clan from Six Nations of the Grand River in Ontario) and Byron Chief Moon (Kainai Nation of the Blackfoot Confederacy in southern Alberta), is an excerpt of Greed, a full-length work that examines our exploitative stock market system and the crippling effects of corporate and personal greed, and the results of the false ego. The work juxtaposes traditional Indigenous harmony and the natural environment with the consequences of greed, causing personal and biospheric destruction.



Community Performance Project - led by Barbara Kaneratonni Diabo This new work is performed by a cast of 30 comprised of 28 dance enthusiasts with 2 seasoned professionals: Leslie McCue (Toronto), member of the Mississaugas of Curve Lake First Nation in Ontario and Emily Law (Toronto).





