Ontario Culture Days Announces 10th Anniversary Edition

Ontario Culture Days announces a kaleidoscope of free activities and events taking place across the entire province from September 27-29, 2019. Encompassing visual art, theatre, cinema, dance, and beyond - this vibrant weekend of expression will explore the intersections of creativity, the arts, and well-being. This year's edition will include the unveiling of a special province-wide, interactive art exhibition entitled DO BLUE BUTTERFLIES EAT PARTS OF THE SKY?, guest curated by David Dyment. It is coupled with Culture Trek - a series of three made-to-measure travel itineraries highlighting Ontario's diverse regions, with tips on the best places to eat, sleep and bask in culture. Additional events will engage some of the most iconic cultural institutions in Ottawa and the GTA from the National Gallery of Canada to the Royal Ontario Museum and beyond.

"This year's celebrations explore the essential link between creativity and well-being" says Ontario Culture Days Executive Director Ruth Burns. "Ontario Culture Days will use its unique perspective to highlight the direct impact arts and culture has made in communities large and small - while also shining a light on the essential role arts and culture organizers play in these regions. This year's 10th anniversary offerings were programmed to help boost community engagement, foster deeper social connections, and build an understanding and appreciation for the collective artistic experience."

Ontario Culture Days' 10th anniversary celebrations will include a number of innovative cultural experiences, among them the multi-site exhibition, DO BLUE BUTTERFLIES EAT PARTS OF THE SKY?, curated by Dyment, an artist and curator associated with various editions of Nuit Blanche around the country, and featuring interactive free programming that invites participation.

Culture Trek will shine a spotlight on four distinct communities: Waterloo Region, Brockville, Durham Region, and Guelph, allowing intrepid explorers to discover hidden travel gems, support local businesses, and appreciate the vibrant creative industries in these diverse communities.

In Ottawa, among the myriad of free events offered, will be Family Sunday at the National Gallery of Canada, encouraging families to discover the national collection, the Ottawa Animation Festival at the Ottawa Art Gallery, and Caribbean Culture Day. In Toronto, participants can venture to the Big Draw Festival, a celebration of the universal power of drawing and creative expression at 14 of the City's history museums; the Toronto Public Library, who will be hosting a special series on the melding of storytelling, creativity, the arts, and well-being; the Royal Ontario Museum's Culture Days' specific programming, and, Myseum's Wigwam Chi-Chemung's learning series, showcasing two art-making workshops with Elder Duke Redbird.

For a detailed overview of Ontario Culture Days and this year's expansive 10th anniversary events in your community, visit: culturedays.ca/on

Ontario Culture Days was initiated as a project of the Ontario Arts Council, and became an independent non-profit in 2015. Ontario Culture Days works in collaboration with the national Culture Days office, and provincial organizing bodies in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. Together, Culture Days works to support organizers in producing their own Culture Days events, as well as leading a marketing and communications campaign that drives general audiences to the arts and supporting regional tourism. Starting in 2018, Ontario Culture Days began producing travel itineraries to localized communities, as well as expanding a public programming and artistic presentation series, which are produced in partnership with local organizers.





