Nightwood Theatre Presents GOOD THINGS TO DO

Nightwood is thrilled to launch our 2021-22 season with Rumble Theatre's imaginative and interactive production Good Things To Do. Blending an ethereal sonic landscape, solitary physical environment, and an unexpected use of technology, Good Things To Do invites participants to place themselves within a dreamscape in which they possess extraordinary powers. This wondrously immersive experience is a meditation on goodness, generosity, and the struggle to stay tender in a world that asks us to be hard.

Nightwood's Artistic Director, Andrea Donaldson, shares "Good Things To Do is a transportive immersive piece unlike anything we've experienced before. The show invites you to be the protagonist of your own private journey in your own cozy space, in a radical act of self care."

Good Things To Do runs 45 minutes long, with performances from September 27 - October 2, 2021 at set times - 2:00 pm ET (ideal for folks with school aged children), 5:30 pm ET (offering a soothing and stimulating transition from the work day) and 8:00 pm ET (for those eager to unwind at the end of the day). Preregistration is required as capacity is limited and this performance is best enjoyed with a laptop and a set of headphones. You will not be seen or heard, but every participant's presence is significant to the performance.

More details are available through the Nightwood Theatre site: https://www.nightwoodtheatre.net/good-things-to-do/.