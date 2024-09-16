NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE With Photographer Muhammed Muheisen Announced At Roy Thomson Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Roy Thomson Hall welcomes National Geographic Photographer and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, Muhammed Muheisen for his National Geographic Live presentation of Beauty Beyond the Frontlines on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

Muhammed Muheisen is the fifth speaker to be added to the National Geographic Live 2024-2025 season at Roy Thomson Hall.

Muheisen pursues his photography with the belief that a single image can change the world. His work takes an unflinching but hopeful look at lives impacted by war. From children's games to balloon salesmen, Muhammed's images capture the kindness and humanity that exists in difficult situations. The two-time Pulitzer Prize winner consistently bears witness to the power of visual stories.

Also just announced today, individual tickets to all previously announced National Geographic Live shows at Roy Thomson Hall are now available for purchase. *Only season subscriptions were available prior to this announcement.

Roy Thomson Hall is proud to be long-time presenters of the critically acclaimed National Geographic Live series. Hosting adventurers from around the globe with their thought-provoking experiences, showcased through immersive storytelling, photography and film – live on stage in front of a captivated audience.

Tickets to all National Geographic Live shows at Roy Thomson Hall can be purchased by visiting roythomsonhall.com/natgeolive or calling the box office at 416-872-4255.

Previously announced 2024-2025 National Geographic Live Roy Thomson Hall season line-up:

Robbie Shone

Adventures in Caving

Sunday, November 24 - 2pm

Monday, November 25 - 8pm

Tuesday, November 26 - 8pm

Descend 7,000 feet below ground to witness what few have ever seen along with photographer Robbie Shone. For more than two decades, he has traveled to remote regions to illuminate and document the world's deepest, largest, and longest cave systems. This is the ultimate inside look at the mesmerizing beauty in some of Earth's last true frontiers of exploration.

Erika Woolsey

Diving the Great Barrier Reef

Sunday, February 23 - 2pm

Monday, February 24 - 8pm

Tuesday, February 25 - 8pm

Once a year, Australia's most famous reef turns into a snow globe as millions of coral polyps reproduce to send the next generation afloat. This incredible display disguises a harsh truth: the Great Barrier Reef is under attack. More than half of the coral here has died, with climate change bleaching many parts of this vast landscape. But don't give up hope! There is still plenty to see and plenty to save. With marine biologist Dr. Erika Woolsey, meet some of the most bizarre, colorful species that live in these underwater jungles.

Heather Lynch

Penguins of Antarctica

Sunday, April 13 - 2pm

Monday, April 14 - 8pm

Tuesday, April 15 - 8pm

Antarctica's name alone conjures imagery of the harshest environment on Earth, but it is more than its monochromatic color scheme of snow and ice. Meet the many species of penguins that waddle and swim through the freezing water, along with an abundance of other life, on a journey south with quantitative ecologist Dr. Heather Lynch.

Sunday, June 1 - 2pm

Monday, June 2 - 8pm

Tuesday, June 3 - 8pm

Discover the marvels of our cosmic backyard through the eyes of the robotic spacecraft sent out to explore it. Aerospace engineer Tracy Drain works at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory to develop, test, and operate the complex machines that uncover some of the countless mysteries within and beyond our solar system.

