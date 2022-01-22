Musical Theatre Podcast 'Breaking The Curtain' Releases Third Season

Co-hosts, Cris and Joce, are back and thrilled to bring the third season of their musical theatre fan-favourite podcast.

Breaking the Curtain features everything from musical theatre history episodes, interviews with Broadway and West End creatives, the latest theatre news from around the globe, and of course, stagey ramblings.

Since their debut episode in August 2020, Breaking the Curtain has released over 50 unique episodes, reaching over 14,000 theatre fans and artists all over the globe! The podcast features interviews with your favourite creatives such as Christy Altomare, Meghan Picerno, Constantine Maroulis, Sharon Sexton and Rob Fowler, Danielle Steers, Ben Purkiss, Simon Gordon, Bobby Rydell, Glenn Adamson and Martha Kirby, Chilina Kennedy, Kate Lumpkin and more!

The first episode of Season 3 will launch with an hour-long episode of the new Legacy Series, which celebrates the work and lasting impact of musical theatre titans. The series begins with a deep dive into the Life and Legacy of Jonathan Larson. The premiere week continues on January 28th with the first interview of Season 3, featuring 2021 International Lotte Lenya Competition Winner, Andrew Polec. The season begins on January 22nd and will be accompanied by a LIVE event with the co-hosts on their Facebook page at 3 pm EST/8 pm GMT. You can listen to Season 1 and 2 on all major podcast streaming platforms.

