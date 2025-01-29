Massey Hall Presents Amanda Rheaume This May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TD Music Hall will present acclaimed Métis singer-songwriter Amanda Rheaume on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 with her full band to promote her latest album, The Truth We Hold. Tickets are on sale today at 12pm ET at www.tdmusichall.com or by calling the Massey Hall box office at 416-872-4255. Ticket buyers will access a free digital download with every purchase following the album's release on April 11.

At the start of every show, whether on stage in Chile, Nashville or Brisbane, Australia, Amanda Rheaume introduces herself as a Citizen of the Métis Nation of Ontario whose Red River roots run deep, interwoven with Anishinaabe relatives from Lac Seul and mixed settler relations. Unfamiliar as some of these places may be to her audience, her introduction is both a greeting and a foundation, situating Rheaume and her songs in multifold lineages of family and community.

For her newest album, The Truth We Hold, Rheaume traveled across the homelands, visiting communities and individuals whose collective experiences make up a living history of Métis joy, strength and struggle. From Northwest Ontario to rural Saskatchewan, Rheaume's new collection explores moments that have shaped Métis history, from landmark court battles to silenced injustices, transmitting a message of interconnectedness that dissolves geographical and historical distances.

The recipient of the 2024 Spirit of Folk Award, 2023 Canadian Fold Music Award for Indigenous Songwriter of the Year and the 2023 Capital Music Awards' Album of the Year, Rheaume has released six full-length albums to date. Beyond recording and touring, Rheaume continues her ever-expanding role as an essential advocate of Indigenous music infrastructure and community. As a co-founder of Ishkode Records and International Indigenous Music Summit and founding board member of the Indigenous Music Office, a commitment to raising Indigenous sovereignty through the medicine of music motivates all of Rheaume's work.

