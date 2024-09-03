Massey Hall & Toronto Blues Society Present THE 37TH WOMEN'S BLUES REVUE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Massey Hall has announced this year's performers for the Women's Blues Revue – an evening that unites blues lovers for an exceptional evening with some of Canada's finest musicians.

This year's event features Diana Braithwaite, Tanika Charles, Kellylee Evans, Rebecca Hennessy, Meghan Parnell & Crystal Shawanda who will perform on the legendary Allan Slaight Stage, Friday November 29, 2024 at Massey Hall. Tickets are available at www.masseyhall.com/tickets or 416-872-4255.

For artist bios and general event information visit the official Women's Blues Revue web page.

The All-Star Women's Blues Revue Band will back all vocalists and this year features Alison Young, Angelique Francis, Carrie Chesnutt, Dale Anne Brendon, Elena Kapeleris, Emily Burgess, Jenie Thai, Marie Goudy and Selena Evangeline.

As previously announced, this year The Toronto Blues Society welcomes passionate local programmer and performer, Quisha Wint as Producer for the 2024 edition of the Women's Blues Revue.

For priority ticket access and exclusive perks, music fans can become a member.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall's charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that range from advance notice for upcoming shows, early access to ticket sales, members lounge access, exclusive monthly ticket contests, personalized ticketing service, special discounts, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between five levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, Marquee Club, Marquee Circle and our new Corporate Marquee Club.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.

Comments