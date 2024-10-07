Massey Hall & Small World Music Present ZAKIR HUSSAIN & MASTERS OF PERCUSSION

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Massey Hall and Small World Music will present multiple Grammy Award winner, Zakir Hussain & Masters of Precussion on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Tickets on sale this Friday, October 11 at 10am ET and can be purchased via the Massey Hall box office at 416-872-4255 or online at www.masseyhall.com.

The pre-eminent classical tabla virtuoso of our time, Zakir Hussain is appreciated as one of the world's most esteemed and influential musicians, one whose mastery of his percussion instrument has taken it to a new level, transcending cultures and national borders. In February, 2024, Zakir made history by receiving three Grammys in one Grammy Awards Ceremony, the first musician from India to be thus honoured.

As a composer, he has scored music for numerous feature films, and has composed four concertos, enjoying premieres and acclaimed performances in India, Europe and in the USA by the National Symphony Orchestra at Kennedy Center. He is the recipient of countless awards, including 5 Grammys, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, Officier in France's Order of Arts and Letters, and several honorary doctorates. Voted “Best Percussionist” by both the Downbeat Critics' and Readers' Polls and Modern Drummer's Reader's Poll over several years, including 2023, Zakir was honored with SFJazz's Lifetime Achievement Award at their 2017 Gala for his “unparalleled contribution to the world of music”. In 2022, he was named the Kyoto Prize Laureate in Arts and Philosophy.

He is the founder and president of Moment Records, an independent record label presenting rare live concert recordings of Indian classical music and world music.

