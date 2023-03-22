Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Massey Hall Presents Jenn Grant At Danforth Music Hall, June 24

Featuring special guests Kim Harris, Amy Millan, Hannah Georgas, and Aquakultre singing songs from Champagne Problems.

Mar. 22, 2023  

Massey Hall presents Jenn Grant at Danforth Music Hall on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Featuring special guests Kim Harris, Amy Millan, Hannah Georgas, Aquakultre, and more to be announced. Tickets on-sale this Friday, March 24, at 10am ET and can be purchased at masseyhall.com or by calling 416-872-4255.

Jenn Grant returns to the Danforth Music Hall to celebrate the release of her new album Champagne Problems (out June 21), joined by special guests Amy Millan, Hannah Georgas, Aquakultre, Kim Harris, and more.

Jenn Grant's music is deeply empathetic and generous of heart, so of course one day she would invite the whole country to make it with her.

Champagne Problems, her eighth album and first in the producer's chair alongside partner Daniel Ledwell, gathers 13 musicians from coast to territory to coast in a series of collaborative Canadian magic tricks spun into classic country, lost disco hits, and ruminative folk fables.

Enriched with Canadian talent, - including Afie Jurvanen (Bahamas), Amy Millan (Stars), Aquakultre, Basia Bulat, Dan Mangan, Hannah Georgas, Joel Plaskett, Josh Qaumariaq, Kevin Drew (Broken Social Scene), Kim Harris, Ria Mae, Slow Leaves, Tim Baker- Champagne Problems is a unique musical experience that could have only come out of extenuating circumstances, willing partners, and profound vulnerability. It could have only come out of Jenn Grant.

For priority ticket access, fans can become a Platinum Friends First member.

For the concert lover who lives for those 'you just had to be there' moments. With advance notice for upcoming shows, and chances to win that golden ticket for more 'best nights of your life'. Fans can pick between three levels: Friend, Platinum with access to pre-sales, and Royal. Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.




