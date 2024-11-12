Marie Chouinard Inducted Into Dance Collection Danse's Hall of Fame

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Choreographer Marie Chouinard is among Dance Collection Danse's Hall Of Fame's 2024 inductees, with Frank Augustyn, Constance V. Pathy, Joey Hollingsworth and others.

The ceremony took place in Toronto on November 10. Marie Chouinard's induction was introduced by speeches by Pierre Des Marais, Danse Danse's General and Artistic Director, and Carol Prieur, a dancer for the company.

The Dance Collection Danse Hall of Fame event is a celebration of dance's rich history and enduring legacy. Held annually in Toronto, the event honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the dance scene in Canada. Embracing a wide range of dance disciplines, the event recognizes artists from across the country with an evening filled with food, drinks, live performances, and moving inductions. Beyond honouring past achievements, the event serves as a beacon of inspiration for future generations, encouraging them to continue pushing the boundaries of dance.

About Marie Chouinard

Québec-born dance artist Marie Chouinard travelled the world as a soloist for 12 years before founding Compagnie Marie Chouinard in 1990. Her works, with their avant-garde signature, are enduring and appear in the repertoires of major international dance companies. After studying ballet in Montréal, Marie abandoned formal instruction to follow her own path, becoming known as the “enfant terrible” of Québec dance, soon building a worldwide reputation for her iconoclastic work. She is a director of film and virtual reality works; an author; and a visual artist in photography, drawings, and installations. She creates choreographies for site-specific works and in real-time for the web. Marie has received numerous honours in recognition of her contribution to the arts, and is a recipient of New York's Bessie Award (2000) and was named Chevalier in the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (France, 2009). A true cultural ambassador for Québec, Marie has received distinctions that include the Grand Prix du Conseil des arts de Montréal (2006), Officer of the Order of Canada (2007), Companion of the Ordre national des arts et des lettres du Québec (2015), the title of Chevalier of the Ordre national du Québec (2015), and Governor General's Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Artistic Achievement (2016). She has advanced the art of dance in numerous capacities including founding the Prix de la Danse de Montréal in 2011, and as director of dance at the Venice Biennale from 2017 to 2020. Marie Chouinard is preparing a solo exhibition.

