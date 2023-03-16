Male Soprano Samuel Mariño Makes Canadian Debut With Tafelmusik

Tafelmusik will welcome male soprano Samuel Mariño to Jeanne Lamon Hall, Trinity-St. Paul's Centre for what promises to be a highlight of the Toronto concert season: Higher Love: Virtuoso Arias, April 28 at 8pm and April 29 at 2pm.

Following debuts at major European opera houses and with the Australian Brandenburg Orchestra, 29-year-old Mariño is making a name for himself with his remarkable range, astonishing vocal technique, and electrifying stage presence. In the days leading up to Higher Love, audiences are invited to participate in an online Tafel Talk about male sopranos on April 12, and an open rehearsal on April 27 (details below). Concert tickets and program information are available at tafelmusik.org.



Considered the world's rarest voice type, the male soprano sound defies rigid categorization while delighting and astonishing listeners. Higher Love offers the perfect showcase for Mariño's powerful and agile soprano voice, which is capable of reaching stratospheric heights "with fluttering agility and a melodic line like thin silk thread" (Sydney Morning Herald).



"My goal is to open up classical music and really bring it to everyone," says Samuel Mariño. "Regardless of whether someone feels like a man, a woman, or non-binary, I want people to make music. When I wear a dress and make-up on stage, I do it because I love fashion and it's 'a statement.' I am not against tradition, I really like some traditions, but let's make traditions accessible to everyone."



Mariño joins the orchestra for virtuoso baroque opera arias from Handel's Arminio and Atalanta, Vivaldi's Il Giustino, Scarlatti's Il Sedecia Re di Gerusalemme, and Hasse's Marc'Antonio e Cleopatra. Balancing the program are orchestral selections by Handel, Pisendel, and Vivaldi, including the composer's Concerto in E Minor featuring Tafelmusik's own Keiran Campbell as cello soloist.



As both performances of Higher Love are almost sold out, Tafelmusik is pleased to open a rehearsal to the public on Thursday, April 27, 11am-2pm at Jeanne Lamon Hall. Open rehearsal tickets are $5.00 (general admission) and are available at tafelmusik.org.



Audiences can discover more about uncommon male voice types through our Tafel Talk:

The Sopranos, Princes of the Opera World on Wednesday, April 12, 7pm ET online. Our conversation examines the unique timbres of countertenors and male sopranos, while exploring what these voices tell us about the full range of human expression. Moderated by Matthew White, CEO, Victoria Symphony, with Michael Maniaci, American male soprano; Krisztina Szabó, Canadian mezzo-soprano, and Darryl Taylor, American countertenor. Tafel Talks are presented live online via Zoom webinar and tickets are $5.00, available at tafelmusik.org.