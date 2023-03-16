Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Male Soprano Samuel Mariño Makes Canadian Debut With Tafelmusik

Following debuts at major European opera houses and with the Australian Brandenburg Orchestra, 29-year old Mariño is making a name for himself with his remarkable range.

Mar. 16, 2023  
Male Soprano Samuel Mariño Makes Canadian Debut With Tafelmusik

Tafelmusik will welcome male soprano Samuel Mariño to Jeanne Lamon Hall, Trinity-St. Paul's Centre for what promises to be a highlight of the Toronto concert season: Higher Love: Virtuoso Arias, April 28 at 8pm and April 29 at 2pm.

Following debuts at major European opera houses and with the Australian Brandenburg Orchestra, 29-year-old Mariño is making a name for himself with his remarkable range, astonishing vocal technique, and electrifying stage presence. In the days leading up to Higher Love, audiences are invited to participate in an online Tafel Talk about male sopranos on April 12, and an open rehearsal on April 27 (details below). Concert tickets and program information are available at tafelmusik.org.

Considered the world's rarest voice type, the male soprano sound defies rigid categorization while delighting and astonishing listeners. Higher Love offers the perfect showcase for Mariño's powerful and agile soprano voice, which is capable of reaching stratospheric heights "with fluttering agility and a melodic line like thin silk thread" (Sydney Morning Herald).

"My goal is to open up classical music and really bring it to everyone," says Samuel Mariño. "Regardless of whether someone feels like a man, a woman, or non-binary, I want people to make music. When I wear a dress and make-up on stage, I do it because I love fashion and it's 'a statement.' I am not against tradition, I really like some traditions, but let's make traditions accessible to everyone."

Mariño joins the orchestra for virtuoso baroque opera arias from Handel's Arminio and Atalanta, Vivaldi's Il Giustino, Scarlatti's Il Sedecia Re di Gerusalemme, and Hasse's Marc'Antonio e Cleopatra. Balancing the program are orchestral selections by Handel, Pisendel, and Vivaldi, including the composer's Concerto in E Minor featuring Tafelmusik's own Keiran Campbell as cello soloist.

As both performances of Higher Love are almost sold out, Tafelmusik is pleased to open a rehearsal to the public on Thursday, April 27, 11am-2pm at Jeanne Lamon Hall. Open rehearsal tickets are $5.00 (general admission) and are available at tafelmusik.org.

Audiences can discover more about uncommon male voice types through our Tafel Talk:
The Sopranos, Princes of the Opera World on Wednesday, April 12, 7pm ET online. Our conversation examines the unique timbres of countertenors and male sopranos, while exploring what these voices tell us about the full range of human expression. Moderated by Matthew White, CEO, Victoria Symphony, with Michael Maniaci, American male soprano; Krisztina Szabó, Canadian mezzo-soprano, and Darryl Taylor, American countertenor. Tafel Talks are presented live online via Zoom webinar and tickets are $5.00, available at tafelmusik.org.




NEVER THE LAST Marries Text And Violin To Stunning Effect At Theatre Passe Muraille Beginn Photo
NEVER THE LAST Marries Text And Violin To Stunning Effect At Theatre Passe Muraille Beginning April 8
In April, Theatre Passe Muraille presents the Toronto Premiere of the Delinquent Theatre Production NEVER THE LAST, on stage April 8 – 16 in the Passe Muraille Mainspace.
Nightwood Theatre Presents A Bad Muse Collective Production LOVE YOU WRONG TIME, April 5- Photo
Nightwood Theatre Presents A Bad Muse Collective Production LOVE YOU WRONG TIME, April 5- 23
Nightwood Theatre will present Bad Muse Collective's production of Love You Wrong Time at select pop-up locations from April 5 - 23, 2023.
Hope Muir Appoints Ethan Colangelo As Choreographic Associate Photo
Hope Muir Appoints Ethan Colangelo As Choreographic Associate
Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, has announced that Ethan Colangelo has been appointed Choreographic Associate. He will assume the position in July 2023 at the beginning of the 2023/24 season. 
World Premiere Of INGE(NEW) - IN SEARCH OF A NEW MUSICAL to Open at Theatre Myth Collectiv Photo
World Premiere Of INGE(NEW) - IN SEARCH OF A NEW MUSICAL to Open at Theatre Myth Collective in May
Theatre Myth Collective will present the world premiere production of Inge(new) - In search of a musical, presented at the Red Sandcastle Theatre in Toronto, May 25 - June 4, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


NEVER THE LAST Marries Text And Violin To Stunning Effect At Theatre Passe Muraille Beginning April 8NEVER THE LAST Marries Text And Violin To Stunning Effect At Theatre Passe Muraille Beginning April 8
March 15, 2023

In April, Theatre Passe Muraille presents the Toronto Premiere of the Delinquent Theatre Production NEVER THE LAST, on stage April 8 – 16 in the Passe Muraille Mainspace.
Nightwood Theatre Presents A Bad Muse Collective Production LOVE YOU WRONG TIME, April 5- 23Nightwood Theatre Presents A Bad Muse Collective Production LOVE YOU WRONG TIME, April 5- 23
March 15, 2023

Nightwood Theatre will present Bad Muse Collective's production of Love You Wrong Time at select pop-up locations from April 5 - 23, 2023.
World Premiere Of INGE(NEW) - IN SEARCH OF A NEW MUSICAL to Open at Theatre Myth Collective in MayWorld Premiere Of INGE(NEW) - IN SEARCH OF A NEW MUSICAL to Open at Theatre Myth Collective in May
March 15, 2023

Theatre Myth Collective will present the world premiere production of Inge(new) - In search of a musical, presented at the Red Sandcastle Theatre in Toronto, May 25 - June 4, 2023.
Necessary Angel Theatre Company to Present Toronto Premiere Of NEW By Pamela Mala SinhaNecessary Angel Theatre Company to Present Toronto Premiere Of NEW By Pamela Mala Sinha
March 15, 2023

Necessary Angel Theatre Company has announced the Toronto cast of New by Pamela Mala Sinha.
Jon Vinyl Comes to TD Music Hall in JuneJon Vinyl Comes to TD Music Hall in June
March 15, 2023

TD Music Hall presents acclaimed Toronto's synth R&B and soul artist, Jon Vinyl on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
share