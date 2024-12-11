Makeshift Company To Present Three New Musicals At The 2025 Makeshift Gala At The Tranzac Club

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Makeshift Company's trifecta of new original musicals is set to spearhead the company's inaugural "Makeshift Gala" on January 18, 2025 at Toronto's beloved Tranzac Club. Tickets are available individually starting at $35.00, or can be purchased in groups of 4-10 for a discounted rate allowing group booking sponsors to reserve a table to themselves. Individual tickets are general admission, group bookings will have a reserved table. Patrons of the Gala can expect to have access to a full bar, a feature of the Tranzac Club's Main Hall, and to learn more about Makeshift Company and each project in development throughout the night.

The performance will include the original company of When You Close Your Eyes by Jessa Richer, which debuted to a SOLD OUT extended run at Theatre Passe Muraille this spring (June 2023). The company's cabaret style fundraising event will also feature Jessa Richer and Shira Bodnar's The Calling, which is set to be remounted at The Annex Theatre in February 2025.

The company's development stream, "The Spark Project", will be premiering material from a new work by Annika Tupper (Mamma Mia, Thousand Island Playhouse) titled All That She Wrote. The piece was recently named 1st runner-up for The Adams Prize, and is bound for a workshop production this spring, following in the steps of last year's The Spark Project which was responsible for the commission and development of When You Close Your Eyes.

Attendees of the Gala can look forward to seeing much of the cast of When You Close Your Eyes reprise their roles in a selection of material from the hit horror musical. Performers include Jameson Mosher (Merrily We Roll Along, Shifting Ground Collective), Josie Smith (Mary Poppins, Theatre Sheridan), Julia Schwartz (Piper, Bad Hats Theatre), Erin Jennelle Teodoro (Two Left Feet, Thaumatrope Theatre), Emma Woodside (Sweeney Todd, Theatre Sheridan), and are joined by Jillian Cooper (Into the Woods, Koerner Hall) to round out the cast.

Jessa Richer and Shira Bodnar's The Calling, will also be presented as a part of the performances for the night, a year after its SOLD OUT workshop in 2023. The Calling will be produced by Makeshift Company in February 2025. Ticket Holders for the Gala will be the first to see the 2025 cast perform material from this original musical fable.

Selections from The Calling will feature most of the cast of the 2025 production; including Callan Forrester (Erased, Theatre Passe Muraille), Misha Sharivker (Next To Normal, Stephensville Theatre), Jenna Brown (Bone Cage, Alumnae Theatre), José Andrés Borbas (Not a Cult, Small But Mighty) and Jameson Mosher. The Wind Trio will be played by Alexis Raphael (Smile Theatre), Sarah Schmidt-McQuillan (To Prove A Villain, Panoply Theatre), and Jillian Cooper.

