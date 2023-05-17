Madison McFerrin Comes to TD Music Hall in October

The performance is on October 18, 2023.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
2023 DORA Awards Return Next Month Photo 2 2023 DORA Awards Return Next Month
GRAND MAGIC to Begin Previews at the Stratford Festival This Weekend Photo 3 GRAND MAGIC to Begin Previews at the Stratford Festival This Weekend
Cast Set for GYPSY at The Shaw's Festival Theatre Photo 4 Cast Set for GYPSY at The Shaw's Festival Theatre

Cast Set for GYPSY at The Shaw's Festival Theatre

TD Music Hall welcomes genre-bending singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Madison McFerrin who brings her mix of a cappella, electronic pop, jazz and soul to TD Music Hall on October 18, 2023. Tickets on-sale this Friday, May 19 at 10am ET at tdmusichall.com and 416-0872-4255.

Madison McFerrin has also released her highly-anticipated debut album I Hope You Can Forgive Me. The self-released record represents a personal artistic evolution in her career in which she learned to improvise, self-produce, and ultimately trust herself in the midst of an ever-changing landscape in the global pandemic.

An astonishing meditation on the themes of love, self preservation, fear, and conjuring, McFerrin approaches vulnerability with a burning desire. Lush soundscapes bleed throughout the entirety of the project, cushioning it's gristly lyricism with percussions and silky vocal blends. A majority of the tracks on I Hope You Can Forgive Me are self-produced by McFerrin, a newly refined skill she honed during the pandemic. In addition to being a producer and arranger, she is also an instrumentalist, playing bass, synth, and creating background vocals for several of the tracks. The intimate album's sole feature is her father, Bobby McFerrin, who appears on the record's focus track "Run", a powerful song about her family and a spiritual connection with an ancestor who she learned escaped enslavement.

Late last year, Madison released a groovy, soulful single, "Stay Away (From Me)" alongside a vibrant visual, artfully juxtaposing hypnotic, danceable instrumentals with lyrics that tackle the uncertainty of our times and her inner struggle with anxiety.

Throughout her fruitful independent career, spanning three EPs and multiple collaborations, Madison has earned accolades from The New York Times, NPR, The FADER, and Pitchfork, who named her a Rising Artist in 2018. Her artistry has led to Questlove dubbing her early sound "soul-appella." In addition to a stirring performance on the renowned COLORS Studio platform, Madison has also performed at Lincoln Center, Central Park SummerStage and BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn, and shared stages with the likes of De La Soul, Gallant, and The Roots. Off the stage, Madison's music has been featured in episodes of Comedy Central's Broad City and HBO's Random Acts of Flyness.




RELATED STORIES - Toronto

Green Light Arts Presents The World Premiere of IZAD ETEMADI: LET ME EXPLAIN Photo
Green Light Arts Presents The World Premiere of IZAD ETEMADI: LET ME EXPLAIN

Pre-COVID you may have been lucky enough to attend one of Green Light Arts' theatrical productions starring Leila, the alter-ego character created by Izad Etemadi (Buddy the Elf in Elf: The Musical, Grand Theatre; Orphan Black: Echoes (AMC), who became an unexpected KW cult following phenomenon. Well, your favourite Persian Prince is back sharing his own stories about being a gay Iranian-Canadian whose name no one can pronounce and whose professional life pushes him to play terrorists!

Polina Osetinskaya Launches North American Tour With A Solo Recital Debut At Koerner Hall Photo
Polina Osetinskaya Launches North American Tour With A Solo Recital Debut At Koerner Hall

The sublime virtuoso pianist and human rights advocate Polina Osetinskaya returns to Toronto for her Canadian solo debut featuring music from some of the greatest films of all time.

A Choral Concert in London, Ontario Will Be Performed With Canadas Only Renaissance Music Photo
A Choral Concert in London, Ontario Will Be Performed With Canada's Only Renaissance Music Summer School

On Sunday May 21 at 4pm in the pristine acoustics of downtown London’s St. Paul's Cathedral, London Ontario-based Canadian Renaissance Music Summer School (CRMSS) is excited to share a choral concert which will bring their unique 2023 week-long workshop to a close.

Polina Osetinskaya to Present BAROQUE MUSIC FROM THE GREATEST MOVIES OF ALL TIME at K Photo
Polina Osetinskaya to Present BAROQUE MUSIC FROM THE GREATEST MOVIES OF ALL TIME at Koerner Hall

Virtuoso pianist and human rights advocate Polina Osetinskaya will return to Toronto for her Canadian solo debut featuring music from some of the greatest films of all time.


More Hot Stories For You

Green Light Arts Presents The World Premiere of IZAD ETEMADI: LET ME EXPLAINGreen Light Arts Presents The World Premiere of IZAD ETEMADI: LET ME EXPLAIN
Polina Osetinskaya Launches North American Tour With A Solo Recital Debut At Koerner HallPolina Osetinskaya Launches North American Tour With A Solo Recital Debut At Koerner Hall
A Choral Concert in London, Ontario Will Be Performed With Canada's Only Renaissance Music Summer SchoolA Choral Concert in London, Ontario Will Be Performed With Canada's Only Renaissance Music Summer School
COMIC BOOKS LIVE!!! Returns to the Assembly Theatre This MonthCOMIC BOOKS LIVE!!! Returns to the Assembly Theatre This Month

Videos

Video: Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Video Video: Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO? Video
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO?
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway Video
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis' Video
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GOD OF CARNAGE
CAA Theatre (5/23-5/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# TUNNEL AT THE END OF THE LIGHT
Alumnae Theatre (5/10-5/21)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
King's Wharf Theatre (8/10-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinky Boots
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (8/03-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (5/17-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fireside Munsch: Classics
Wychwood Theatre (7/28-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rock of Ages
Huron Country Playhouse Mainstage (8/09-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Second City's Improv Brunch
The Second City (2/05-11/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sh-Boom: Life Could Be A Dream
Drayton Festival Theatre (8/16-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Magic Mel
Wychwood Theatre (6/03-6/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You