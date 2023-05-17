Madison McFerrin Comes to TD Music Hall in October

TD Music Hall welcomes genre-bending singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Madison McFerrin who brings her mix of a cappella, electronic pop, jazz and soul to TD Music Hall on October 18, 2023. Tickets on-sale this Friday, May 19 at 10am ET at tdmusichall.com and 416-0872-4255.

Madison McFerrin has also released her highly-anticipated debut album I Hope You Can Forgive Me. The self-released record represents a personal artistic evolution in her career in which she learned to improvise, self-produce, and ultimately trust herself in the midst of an ever-changing landscape in the global pandemic.

An astonishing meditation on the themes of love, self preservation, fear, and conjuring, McFerrin approaches vulnerability with a burning desire. Lush soundscapes bleed throughout the entirety of the project, cushioning it's gristly lyricism with percussions and silky vocal blends. A majority of the tracks on I Hope You Can Forgive Me are self-produced by McFerrin, a newly refined skill she honed during the pandemic. In addition to being a producer and arranger, she is also an instrumentalist, playing bass, synth, and creating background vocals for several of the tracks. The intimate album's sole feature is her father, Bobby McFerrin, who appears on the record's focus track "Run", a powerful song about her family and a spiritual connection with an ancestor who she learned escaped enslavement.

Late last year, Madison released a groovy, soulful single, "Stay Away (From Me)" alongside a vibrant visual, artfully juxtaposing hypnotic, danceable instrumentals with lyrics that tackle the uncertainty of our times and her inner struggle with anxiety.

Throughout her fruitful independent career, spanning three EPs and multiple collaborations, Madison has earned accolades from The New York Times, NPR, The FADER, and Pitchfork, who named her a Rising Artist in 2018. Her artistry has led to Questlove dubbing her early sound "soul-appella." In addition to a stirring performance on the renowned COLORS Studio platform, Madison has also performed at Lincoln Center, Central Park SummerStage and BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn, and shared stages with the likes of De La Soul, Gallant, and The Roots. Off the stage, Madison's music has been featured in episodes of Comedy Central's Broad City and HBO's Random Acts of Flyness.