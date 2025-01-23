MONKS By Veronica Hortigüela & Annie Luján to be Presented at The Theatre Centre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Theatre Centre has revealed its first show of 2025-a week-long run of MONKS, created and performed by Veronica Hortigüela and Annie Luján.

Following a sold out run at the Toronto Fringe Festival, a remount at Crow's Theatre, and a spot on Intermission Magazine's list of top theatre picks of 2024, this cult (forgive us, Father) favourite returns for seven performances at The Theatre Centre from February 26 to March 2. If you haven't yet made a visit to MONKS, now is the time.

"Are you there God? It's us, MONKS." The medieval monks who reside in a hilltop Spanish monastery live in total isolation...but when the Abbot ventures into town, two Brothers take the opportunity to invite a wagon full of strangers to their austere abode. Join the monks in a shockingly-dumb interactive clown show, featuring magical realism, live music, unbridled chaos, and every interpretation of the word 'ass'.

"When I first saw MONKS, I didn't know what to expect. It looked weird, it looked like fun - it looked like a secret party! - and I am pleased to report that all those initial impressions were dead on. I won't speak to what I think the show's deeper meanings might be - I'll leave that to you to unpack with the artists in the bar post-show - but I will say that we all had a fantastic time. The artists' talent, their vision, their absolute commitment to absurdity, and the fact that the show's (non-invasive) interactive nature will always change depending on who is in the house - these things make MONKS a must-see (more than once, if you can swing it). We are so delighted to be presenting this work as part of our 24/25 programming year and we can't wait to welcome you to see it." -liza paul, Associate Artistic Director, The Theatre Centre

MONKS runs at The Theatre Centre in the BMO Incubator performance space from February 26 to March 2 (1115 Queen St. W, Toronto). Single show tickets are $30, here. For financial accessibility information visit theatrecentre.org/your-visit.

"When making MONKS we set aside all consideration for what our "hits" were as performers or what would make a show programmable, and the result was a show that we adore and are profoundly proud of. The fact that audiences have continued to meet it with warmth and excitement has been a total dream. It turns out that lots of other people have been just as eager as us to not only see but be a part of a theatre that celebrates its ephemeral nature and welcomes a little chaos. Each iteration of MONKS allows us the opportunity to put that theory to the test; people come back to the show over and over again wondering, "What else could possibly go wrong!?" And we are EAGER to find out!" -Veronica Hortigüela & Annie Luján

Veronica Hortigüela (she/her) is a Scarborough-born and raised actor, clown, and playwright who graduated from TMU's Theatre Acting program. Her performance credits include: Feast (Upcoming - Tarragon), The Bidding War (Crow's Theatre), Bremen Town (NextStage, Dora nomination - Best Ensemble), Prodigal (Crow's Theatre, Howland Co.), Casimir and Caroline (Howland Co., Dora Award - Best Ensemble), Little Women, Every Little Nookie (Stratford) and Dry Land (Cue6, Globe and Mail 10 Best Productions 2018).

Annie Luján (she/her) is a Dora Award-winning Costa Rican-Canadian actor and clown. She is a graduate of the 2022 Soulpepper Academy and Concordia University. As a clown, Annie has trained/worked internationally in Italy, the U.S., and across Canada. Her credits include: A Little Closer (The Vault at Coal Mine - Upcoming) Last Landscape (Buddies in Bad Times/Bad New Days), Peggy Pickit Sees the Face of God, King Lear (Soulpepper), Comedy of Errors (The Grove) and Storybook Search (Bad Hats).

