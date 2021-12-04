MESSIAH Returns Live With Guelph Chamber Choir

Rejoice, the trumpet shall sound, and the glory of this holiday season shall be revealed! Just before Christmas on Saturday, December 18 at 7:30pm join your Guelph Chamber Choir as they return to the comfort and pristine acoustics of the River Run Centre in downtown Guelph, presenting Handel's masterpiece, Messiah. Their condensed performance will include all of your beloved choruses and arias within a 90-minute program. A perfect Messiah for both first-timers and old-timers.

Conductor Charlene Pauls enthuses: "We're back! With safety protocols in place, it has been an emotional return to singing for the Guelph Chamber Choir - we have resurfaced after the pandemic. We are thrilled to be performing again and have already offered three different concert programs since the end of August to tremendous audience response. With all of this singing taking place, we are in excellent form as we prepare Handel's Messiah for our live and virtual audiences at the River Run Centre. A few in the choir have sung Messiah for almost all of the 40 years that GCC has performed it in Guelph, and in contrast, this year we have several new choir members who will be performing it for the first time. The work continues to feel fresh as we dig into the drama of Handel's music, and I must say that after a year's hiatus, we are all more excited than ever to share this music with our audience. We hope you will join us!"

This year, they are joined by a baroque orchestra and talented soloists. We are thrilled to feature one of our two "GCC Emerging Artists" in the inaugural year of that program, Autumn Debassige - Alto. A performer of First Nations heritage, she shares her Guelph Chamber Choir solo debut with Elizabeth Lepock - Soprano, a recent graduate of the doctoral program at Western University who is also Debassige's voice teacher. They welcome back to our Messiah stage Lawrence Wiliford - Tenor , a seasoned performer in demand across North America for his exceptional artistry. Rounding out their soloists in his first performance with our choir is Jeremy Ludwig - Bass, a sought-after soloist and award-winning voice teacher based in Hamilton.

Government COVID guidelines will be followed, including proof of full vaccination, audience and choir distancing, and masking. We are pleased to offer a live-stream option for those who prefer it - watch Messiah from anywhere in the world!

Tickets: Adult - $45 / Under 30 - $25 | Live-stream: $25

All tickets available at https://riverrun.ca/events/2021-12-18 or (519) 763-3000

To discover more, please visit our website at https://www.guelphchamberchoir.ca

or email info@guelphchamberchoir.ca