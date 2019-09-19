Legendary Composer Alan Menken To Give Exclusive Stratford Concert

Alan Menken, the Oscar, Tony and Grammy Award-winning composer of such Disney classics as The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin, will headline Stratford's Meighen Forum on October 13 for an exclusive musical showcase.

Menken has created some of the most beloved songs and musicals of our time, with his unique voice as a composer capturing the imagination of audiences for over 35 years. Known for his music on stage and screen, he is noted for his multiple works with the Walt Disney company, as well as several Broadway musicals like Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act and Newsies. With eight Academy Awards to his name, Menken has received more Oscars than any living person.

In "Portrait of a Collaboration," Menken will join Marion Adler, an Olivier-nominated lyricist who wrote lyrics for this season's The Merry Wives of Windsor and is currently starring as Grandma Elliot in Billy Elliot the Musical, for an intimate evening of songs from their musical collaboration Little Pinks, a gritty Broadway romance based on the Damon Runyon short story of the same name. Woven throughout the concert will be a discussion with Menken and Adler, offering rare insight into the joys and challenges of writing new musicals.

"As a young lyricist, collaborating with Alan Menken was a dream come true for me," says Adler. "Now, in sharing our never-before-heard songs here at the Stratford Festival, with a sensational cast of performers, another dream is coming true. We're excited to give our audience a peek inside the doors of musical theatre with this unique opportunity to experience a show in the making."

Songs from Little Pinks will be performed by a gifted ensemble featuring Scott Beaudin, Mark Harapiak, Evangelia Kambites, Ayrin Mackie, Robert Markus, Marcus Nance and Jade Repeta.

"We have been savouring Alan's brilliant music all season long in our production of Little Shop of Horrors, so what a special treat - and a great honour - it is to welcome him to Stratford," says Artistic Director Antoni Cimolino. "Both Alan and Marion have an extraordinary depth of talent and experience to share, and together they have created an evening that will be pure bliss for musical theatre lovers."

Little Shop of Horrors is on stage at Stratford's Avon Theatre. Demand for tickets has led to an extended run until November 9.

PORTRAIT OF A COLLABORATION:

Alan Menken & Marion Adler

Sunday, October 13

7:30 - 9:30 p.m.

Festival Theatre lobby

55 Queen Street, Stratford

Tickets: $29

Tickets are available through the box office 1.800.567.1600 or online: stratfordfestival.ca/WhatsOn/PlaysAndEvents/TheForum/Portrait-of-a-Collaboration-Menken-Adler.





