Laura Ramoso Remounts Her Electrifying Comedy Special FRANCES At Comedy Bar This November

Award-winning sketch comedian Laura Ramoso best known for her comedy videos with half a million followers across Instagram and TikTok, is bringing back her electrifying comedy special FRANCES this November 24th - 26th, 2022 at Comedy Bar Danforth (2800 Danforth Ave). Following a sold-out Toronto premiere and a highly acclaimed tour through British Columbia, Ramoso brings back her sketch special in the city that started it all.

Directed by Second City veteran Alastair Forbes, FRANCES takes Ramoso's signature physical comedy, satire, mime and critically acclaimed writing to the nth degree. The show follows Frances on her journey to meet up with her ex-boyfriend, Frank, who has asked her to "talk". As she makes her way through the city, audiences will encounter a variety of unforgettable characters and painfully relatable scenarios. Bigger, bolder, and riskier, FRANCES pushes the boundaries of the form to create sketch comedy magic.

"I am so thrilled to be bringing back FRANCES to Toronto once again. The feedback I received when it first opened here was just incredible, so it made sense to bring it back where it all started." said Laura Ramoso. "Whether it's your first time seeing the show or you're back for more, audiences can expect to see relatable and absurd characters through my style of observational comedy and satire, woven between a classic story of love and loss. I hope when people watch FRANCES they can walk away feeling that most of the time, in most cases, life is not so black and white, and that when you open yourself to different perspectives, the grey in between can be in a lot of ways enlightening."

FRANCES is written and performed by Laura Ramoso and directed by Alastair Forbes with comedic consulting by Ken Hall. Light and sound design is by Seann Murray and music is by Gaelan McMillan and Julian Mulhall.

Showtimes for FRANCES

Thursday, November 24th at 8:00 PM

Friday, November 25th at 7:00 PM

Saturday, November 26th at 7:00 PM

For tickets, click here

Laura Ramoso, originally from Italy and Germany, is a sketch and improv comedian based in Toronto. She is best known for her satirical online videos, with over 14 million likes and half a million followers across Instagram and TikTok, featuring original characters such as German Mom, Italian Dad and That one girl who just got back from Europe. Laura appeared on season four of WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS (FX). Her award-winning special DIANE (2019) became the first solo-show ever to win the Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival's Best of the Fest award in its 15-year history after touring in Chicago and San Francisco. Laura was invited to perform in Just For Laughs character showcases in 2019 and 2020. She also produces Laura & Friends, a raucous improv show featuring Canada's hottest comedians.