LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS & More Set for The Capitol Theatre Spring & Summer Season

The Capitol Theatre Port Hope has released a summer season filled with live theatre, concerts, comedy, and a galvanising series of special events. An expanded four-show Summer Stage series features the one-woman classic Shirley Valentine by Willy Russell, crowd favourite The Ballad of Stompin' Tom by David Scott, Canadian comedy Prairie Nurse by Marie Beath Badian, and the sci-fi smash hit Little Shop of Horrors (book & lyrics by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken). Live music is also back at The Capitol, with an inaugural Billboard in Concert series, a Kitchen Party concert from Melissa Payne, and Mickey and Judy by Michael Hughes.

The Capitol Theatre is kicking off the summer season with a brand-new tradition - a multi-day community celebration in Port Hope. The Summer Season Rollout from April 25 to 29 features themed events at partner venues throughout town to celebrate the 2023 summer season and spotlight the local businesses that support the theatre throughout the year. The rollout week concludes with a Red Carpet Gala Celebration on April 29 at the Capitol Theatre featuring performances from comedian Sean Cullen and dynamic musical duo Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy.

Tickets for rollout events, and tickets and subscriptions to live events at The Capitol, are available now at Click Here, in person at the box office in Port Hope, or by calling 905.885.1071.

Spring & Summer Shows at The Capitol

Shirley Valentine

By Willy Russell

Directed by Karen Ancheta

May 12 - 28

Featuring Deborah Drakeford

A timeless and touching story about finding yourself.

Feeling like she's in a rut, middle-aged Shirley has taken to talking to the wall while preparing dinner for her emotionally distant husband. When her best friend wins a competition for two to Greece, she packs her bags, leaves a note on the cupboard door in the kitchen, and heads for a holiday that will alter the course of her life.

This classic story (known to many from the hit 1989 film), will touch your heart, tickle your funny bone, and make you think about living in the here and now.

The Ballad of Stompin' Tom

By David Scott

Songs & Lyrics by Stompin' Tom Connors

Directed by Rob Kempson

June 9 - July 2

The songs and stories that celebrate a Canadian icon.

Canadian Legend Stompin' Tom grew up in an orphanage, travelled throughout Northern Ontario playing the bar circuit, faced naysayers of all sorts, but he eventually found his success in telling the stories of our country. His captivating story is told through this unique tribute to "The Man of the Land" and a true icon in Canadian music.

Featuring his greatest hits, such as Bud the Spud, Tillsonburg, Sudbury Saturday Night, and of course, The Hockey Song.

Prairie Nurse

By Marie Beath Badian

Directed by Megan Watson

July 14 - 30

A laugh-a-minute comedy of confusion based on a real-life story!

In the late 1960s, two Filipino nurses come to work at a small-town Saskatchewan hospital. Cultural clashes, personality differences, homesickness, and the amorous but dim-witted goalie from the local hockey team complicate the women's lives and create chaos at the hospital. Add a doctor who is more concerned with fishing than his patients, and an overly romantic candy striper, and you've got the makings of a story that will have you rolling in the aisles.

Based on the true story of her mother's immigration to Canada, Badian's play is part romantic comedy, part farce, and all fun!

Little Shop of Horrors

Book & Lyrics by Howard Ashman

Music by Alan Menken

Directed by Rob Kempson

August 11 - September 3

A hilarious sci-fi smash about a man-eating plant.

Seymour, a hapless florist, is looking for love on Skid Row and he finds it in the beautiful Audrey-but she fails to notice him. At the same time, he has managed to grow a strange new plant, lovingly named Audrey II, which eventually helps capture her attention and that of his whole community. But Audrey II has some pretty particular eating habits, setting Seymour on a course that will change his life and the whole of Skid Row.

Based on the 1960 cult classic film, this Motown-infused musical is sure to make you laugh-and fear the words "Feed Me!"

Billboard in Concert

Conceived by Jeff Newberry and Rob Kempson

April 15 & October 14

A nostalgic remix of your favourite tunes!

Created by local and regional artists, these unique evenings celebrate the top billboard hits of a given year. These concerts feature hits you know and love, performed in brand new arrangements. We're celebrating the arts community in Northumberland County and beyond!

On April 15, we'll be showcasing the top hits from 1994 such as Mariah Carey's "Hero" and Aerosmith's "Crazy." On October 7, you can hear all the music you love from 1969 like "Build Me Up Buttercup" by The Foundations and "Heard It Through The Grapevine" by Marvin Gaye.

Melissa Payne

May 19

Ennismore, Ontario's Melissa Payne has truly left her mark on the musical landscape, and she's just getting started. Her background in old time fiddle and traditional celtic music has evolved into a blossoming solo career, including three full length albums. Her live performances have garnered her critical acclaim, and notable guest collaborators like Blue Rodeo's Greg Keelor, James McKenty, Matt Mays, Natalie MacMaster, cellist Nathaniel Smith and Jimmy Bowskill, have her working with some of the biggest names in Canada, and beyond. Her honest and vulnerable approach to the songs that comprise her latest effort are sure to win over her dedicated fans and first time listeners alike.

Mickey and Judy

By Michael Hughes

July 27 - August 6

For some of us, life is a musical.

The overture for Michael Hughes' life story began when he was a child and watched the Judy Garland classic "The Wizard of Oz" with his family. How that musical and Garland herself ended up guiding his life is the subject of this utterly engaging, and beautifully heartfelt, solo show.

Playing to sold out audiences around the world, Mickey and Judy promises a night of music in our intimate Sculthorpe Theatre that celebrates the impact of one of the greatest stars of all time.

PLUS...

Kempson has also announced the inaugural Creators' Unit-a group of local and regional creators who will meet bi-monthly throughout the year, receive dramaturgical feedback, and work towards readings, workshops, and public presentations in the fall of 2023, under the direction of Kempson. The first unit features Cale Crowe (Alderville First Nation), Genevieve Adam (Cobourg), Marc Ludwig (Peterborough), and Alexandra Montagnese (Toronto/Kingston).

The Capitol Theatre is dedicated to producing and presenting a balanced schedule of high-quality professional theatre, live music, film, and other special events in historic Port Hope, while also providing a home for the local arts community. We are committed to building a diverse, equitable, and inclusive future, where all individuals, groups, and organizations are welcome to create, collaborate, and connect. We strive to provide memorable experiences for our guests through artistic excellence, a wide variety of programming, and the historic venue itself. For more information, check out capitoltheatre.com.

