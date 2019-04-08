Kerem Hasan Makes His Canadian DÃ©but Replacing Louis LangrÃ©e

Kerem Hasan will conduct the Beethoven Eroica Symphony performances on April 10-13, 2019, presented by the Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO). The 27-year-old British conductor will replace Louis Langrée who is indisposed and has needed to withdraw from these concerts. The repertoire and soloist will remain as scheduled: Debussy's Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune; Szymanowski's Violin Concerto No. 1, featuring Christian Tetzlaff; and Beethoven's Symphony No. 3 "Eroica". This will mark Mr. Hasan's Canadian début.

Kerem Hasan is the newly appointed Chief Conductor of the Tiroler Symphonieorchester Innsbruck, and will begin his tenure in the 2019/20 season. In the current season, he assists Bernard Haitink with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra.

Kerem Hasan has appeared with the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, the London Symphony Orchestra, the NDR Radiophilharmonie Hannover, the St. Petersburg Symphony Orchestra, and Oviedo Filarmonia, among others. In June 2018, he stepped in to conduct Mahler's Ninth Symphony with the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra to replace an ailing Bernard Haitink, garnering much praise. Highlights of the current season include débuts with the Danish National Symphony Orchestra, Filarmonica Teatro La Fenice, MDR Symphony Orchestra, German Radio Philharmonic Saarbrücken, New Japan Philharmonic, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, and Netherlands Radio Philharmonic.

Kerem Hasan was born in London and studied piano and conducting at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. He continued his studies at the Hochschule für Musik "Franz Liszt" Weimar and with Johannes Schlaefli at the Zürcher Hochschule der Künste. In the summer of 2016, Kerem Hasan first attended the Conducting Academy of the Aspen Music Festival, where he collaborated with Robert Spano, Hugh Wolff, and Federico Cortese. In 2017, he returned to the festival as Conducting Fellow and was subsequently awarded the Aspen Conductor Prize. As Assistant Conductor, he returned to Aspen in the summer of 2018. In August 2017, Hasan won the Nestlé and Salzburg Festival Young Conductors Award. The previous year, he was a finalist at the Donatella Flick Conducting Competition in London, after which he was awarded the position of Associate Conductor at Welsh National Opera.

Beethoven Eroica Symphony

Kerem Hasan, conductor

Christian Tetzlaff, violin

Debussy: Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune

Szymanowski: Violin Concerto No. 1

Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 "Eroica"

Wed, Apr 10 at 8:00pm

Fri, Apr 12 at 7:30pm*

Sat, Apr 13 at 8:00pm

*The TSO Chamber Soloists

Fri, Apr 12 at 6:15pm

(Free pre-concert performance included with TSO concert ticket)

Neil Deland, horn

Audrey Good, horn

Christian Tetzlaff, violin

Douglas Kwon, violin

Ashley Vandiver, viola

Alastair Eng, cello

Beethoven: Sextet in E-flat Major, Op. 81b





