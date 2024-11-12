Jurgita Dronina's Final Performance With The National Ballet of Canada Will Be GISELLE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, shared that Principal Dancer Jurgita Dronina’s final performance with the company will be Giselle on November 24 at 2:00 pm. Jurgita will be departing earlier than was previously announced on September 10 for an opportunity in Europe.

Jurgita danced with The National Ballet of Canada for 10 years, joining as Principal Dancer in 2015. In her celebrated career she was also Principal Dancer with The Royal Swedish Ballet and Het Nationale Ballet as well Lead Principal Dancer with The English National Ballet. Dronina has also been a Resident Guest Artist with The Hong Kong Ballet, Teatro dell’ Opera di Roma, Teatro di San Carlo and guest Principal Dancer with many companies worldwide.

The National Ballet of Canada said in a statement that they wish Jurgita well as she embarks on an exciting new chapter in her stellar career.

Comments