JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Returns to The Royal Alexandria Theatre in August

David Mirvish has announced the return of Jesus Christ Superstar for two weeks only, August 10 to 21, 2022 at the Royal Alexandra Theatre. Tickets go on sale Monday May 16 at mirvish.com

The new mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon Jesus Christ Superstar played at the Princess of Wales Theatre beginning November 30, 2021 was to have stayed until January 2, 2022. But its run was cut short on December 23 by Covid, leaving almost 20,000 tickets holders to the show's final 11 performances literally out in the cold.

Since then, the producers of the show and Mirvish Productions have attempted to find a way for Jesus Christ Superstar to return to Toronto and fulfill its original run. But the show is on a jam-packed North American tour scheduled to end in Dayton, OH, on August 7. Could it then come back to Toronto?

The cast was consulted and luckily all of them are available. But there was another obstacle: The Princess of Wales Theatre is booked with the North American premiere and pre-Broadway engagement of & Juliet.

With a little shuffling, a two-week window was found that fit the show's schedule at the Royal Alexandra Theatre, August 8 to 21. But there was yet another obstacle: Would the show's mammoth and brilliant all-steel set be able to fit onto the Royal Alex's stage?

In fact, it can fit comfortably on the stage. The problem is loading into the 116-year old building's backstage. The Royal Alex's loading doors and backstage corridors are too tight for the show's giant steel-cross structure.

After much consultation with engineers and other professionals, a solution was found - but it will take a much longer time for the load-in than the usual two-day period. This would mean that the show wouldn't be able to start performances on the Tuesday night, as is customary, shortening the show's usual eight-performance weekly schedule in the first week. This created another obstacle.

The Royal Alex has 1,250 seats. The Princess of Wales Theatre has 2,000. Jesus Christ Superstar is a very expensive show to run so it needs as many performances as possible to pay the costs of running the show. Also, at least 16 performances would be needed to accommodate all the ticket holders who missed out in December. It is imperative to get eight performances in the first week.

Again, a solution was found. The show will begin Wednesday night and the two earlier performances it would need to miss can be made up on Thursday afternoon and Sunday evening.

So, after many months of Zoom calls and emails and finding solutions, Jesus Christ Superstar will have its resurrection in Toronto from August 10 to 21 at the Royal Alexandra Theatre. Tickets will go on sale Monday May 16, through mirvish.com.

With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

This new production was originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie (Strictly Ballroom). The production garnered unprecedented reviews and accolades, and won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017. The production played a West End engagement at the Barbican in 2019 before returning to Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in a concert version during the summer of 2020.

Rounding out the creative team is set and costume design by 2016 Tony Award nominee Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by Keith Caggiano and Nick Lidster, with music supervision by Tom Deering and North American music supervisor David Holcenberg.

This 50-city three-year North American tour of Jesus Christ Superstar is based on the Regent's Park production and was launched to celebrate the work's 50th anniversary. It is produced by Stephen Gabriel and Work Light Productions.

Casting for the return engagement will be announced at a later date.

For additional information: ustour.JesusChristSuperstar.com