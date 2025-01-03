Improv Show MONKEY TOAST to Return to Comedy Bar After 5-Year Hiatus

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get ready to go bananas! After a nearly 5-year hiatus, the six-time Canadian Comedy Award-winning improv show Monkey Toast is back for three hilarious pop-up shows at Comedy Bar.

Monkey Toast went into hiatus due to the pandemic and chronic illness. "Fans of the show have been asking me for years, ‘When is Monkey Toast coming back’, and I’d tell them, ‘I don’t know’," says David Shore, Monkey Toast's Producer and Host. "My Crohn’s disease was quite bad, but now, I feel better than I have in years so it seemed like the right time to bring this version of the show back. The cast and I can’t wait.”

This iteration of Monkey Toast will be a throwback to the show's roots, featuring a rotating cast of Canada's best improvisers, including Lisa Merchant (Train 48, Murdoch Mysteries), Jan Caruana (Because News, Second City), Kayla Lorette (Kim's Convenience, New Eden), Aurora Browne (Baroness Von Sketch Show, Second City), Kerry Griffin (The Beaverton, Second City), Kris Siddiqi (Baroness Von Sketch Show, Second City), Paul Bates (Dan for Mayor, Second City), Herbie Barnes (The Rez, Murdoch Mysteries) and Sandy Jobin-Bevans (The Parker Andersons, Second City)

Music will be provided by Jay McCarrol (Nirvana the Band the Show, Baroness Von Sketch Show) and Matthew Reid (Second City Guide to the Symphony, Green Lake).

Comments