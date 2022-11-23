Immersive A CHRISTMAS CAROL To Return to Toronto's Historic Campbell House Museum

The Three Ships Collective - with the support of Soup Can Theatre - has announced the return of A Christmas Carol! After a two-year hiatus, the immersive and award-winning production will once again transform the historic and picturesque Campbell House Museum, filling it with mirth, music, and merriment!

This unique theatrical experience invites audience members to step into the world of Victorian England and follow flinty miser Ebenezer Scrooge on his ghostly journey of redemption. Written by Justin Haigh (Love is a Poverty You Can Sell, Behold the Barfly!), directed by Sare Thorpe (No Exit, Marat/Sade, Heretic), and brought to life by a stellar cast (including audience favourite Thomas Gough in his critically-acclaimed role as Scrooge), this adaptation of Charles Dickens' story features original scenes, characters, songs, and dialogue, making it a retelling of the beloved holiday tale unlike any other.

After back-to-back sold out runs in 2018 and 2019 and receiving rave reviews from both the press and public alike, A Christmas Carol is one of Toronto's newest holiday traditions and one the season's most anticipated events!

Performance Details:

Cast: Thomas Gough, Jim Armstrong, Chloe Bradt, Justine Christensen, Marcel Dragonieri, Alyzia Inès Fabregui, Diana "Deebs" Franz, Carolyn Hall, Michael Hogan, Kat Letwin, Christopher Lucas, Cihang Ma, Ava Marquis, Melissa MacGougan, Dan Mousseau

Creative Team:

Director - Sare Thorpe (They/Them)

Playwright / Assistant Director - Justin Haigh

Composer / Music Director - Pratik Gandhi

Costume / Prop Designer - Madeline Ius

Stage Manager - Katherine Belyea

Assistant Designer / Assistant Stage Manager - Madeline Jane

Production Manager / Assistant Producer - Alecia Pagnotta

Dialect Coach - John Fleming

Location: The Campbell House Museum - 160 Queen St West (steps from Queen and University / Osgoode subway station).

Tickets and Performances: Tickets range from $25-$50 and are available at ChristmasCarolTO.com

Each performance runs approximately 85 minutes. Performance dates and times are as follows:

December 9th-23rd. Tuesdays-Saturdays at 6:30pm and 8:30pm. Sundays at 5:30pm and 7:30pm. There are no performances on Friday December 16th.

Covid and Masking Policies:



Due to the historic nature of the Campbell House Museum and the unique staging of this production, audience members will often be standing in close proximity to each other and to the actors, and doing so in rooms of varying sizes. For the health and safety of both our audiences and our cast, all attendees of A Christmas Carol will be required to wear a mask while inside the Campbell House.



Performances on Sunday December 11th at 5:30pm and Sunday December 18th at 5:30pm are designated as "Covid-Cautious" performances. In addition to our universal masking policy these two performances will differ as follows:



1. Audience capacity will be moderately reduced, although audience members should still expect to stand in close proximity to one another.

2. All audience members, regardless of age, will be required to have had at least two doses of a federally approved Covid vaccine. Proof of vaccination will be checked at the entrance.

Photos: Sample production photos and promotional images are attached. A full package of production photos can be downloaded here. High-Res photos available upon request. Photo credit: Laura Dittmann

About The Three Ships Collective:

The Three Ships Collective was originally formed in 2018 for the purpose of creating and staging this production of A Christmas Carol. It is comprised of accomplished and critically-acclaimed theatre artists whose accolades include, among others, multiple Dora, Canadian Comedy, and My Entertainment World Awards and nominations. You may have also seen them on screen in notable film and TV productions including Murdoch Mysteries, The Boys, The Expanse, The Umbrella Academy, Reign, Kim's Convenience, and Anne with an E. This is a Canadian Actors' Equity Association production under the Artists' Collective Policy.

About Soup Can Theatre:

Soup Can Theatre is a Toronto-based company that explores and comments on contemporary issues and societal challenges, and offers audiences a theatrical experience that is both entertaining and enriching. Previous productions include Love is a Poverty You Can Sell, Marat/Sade, Antigone, A Hand of Bridge & No Exit (an opera/theatre double bill presentation), Love is a Poverty You Can Sell 2: Kisses for a Pfennig, Circle Jerk, and HERETIC.

About the Campbell House Museum:

Built in 1822, Campbell House is the oldest surviving building from the Town of York and an outstanding example of Georgian architecture. Campbell House is owned by the City of Toronto and the museum is operated by the Sir William Campbell Foundation. The museum is a vibrant public space where members of Toronto's diverse communities gather to discuss, to create, to perform and to socialize.

For more information: ChristmasCarolTO.com