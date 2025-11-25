INSIDE AMERICAN PIE to Return to Toronto’s CAA Theatre

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Due to popular demand, Inside American Pie will return to Toronto’s CAA Theatre this Spring, from April 14 – May 3, 2026.

Direct from Harmony House in Hunter River, PEI, Mike Ross and a band of Island musicians — Brielle Ansems, Greg Gale, Alicia Toner and Kirk White — unlocked the mysteries behind this classic song in a concert experience that’s been thrilling East Coast audiences for four years and counting. Inside American Pie rocked Toronto in March 2025.

Combining an iconic set list with remarkable stories, Inside American Pie will take you on a musical journey through the formative years of rock ’n’ roll. You’ll never hear "American Pie" the same way again.