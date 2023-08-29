IF WE WERE BIRDS Comes to Alumnae Theatre in September

Prepare to be captivated by an extraordinary reconstruction of Ovid's timeless masterpiece as "If We Were Birds" landing on the mainstage at Alumnae Theatre, from September 22 to October 7, 2023. This adaptation, penned by Erin Shields and directed by Tessa Bourchier, is a thought-provoking production that promises to push boundaries, challenge perceptions, and leave audiences spellbound.

Intricately woven by Shields, "If We Were Birds" breathes new life into the age-old narrative of "Tereus, Procne, and Philomela." King Pandion's act of giving away his daughter, Procne, to the war hero King Tereus, sets in motion a tale of love, betrayal, and tragedy. As Procne finds herself in the distant land of Thrace, her profound bond with her sister Philomela is severed. With time and separation wearing on her, Procne implores Tereus to bring Philomela to her side. However, Tereus's encounter with Philomela triggers a cataclysmic chain of events, where desire overrides reason and brutality knows no bounds.

This harrowing journey unveils the stories of a chorus of ravaged women, each echoing the pain of conflict from different corners of the 20th century. From the haunting echoes of Bosnia-Herzegovina to the heart-wrenching tales of Rwanda, Bangladesh, Nanking, and Berlin, their voices converge to create a symphony of shared suffering.

"If We Were Birds" won the Governor General's Award for English-language drama at the 2011 Governor General's Awards, and was a nominee for the 2010 Dora Mavor Moore Award for Outstanding New Play. The production is an exploration of the brutality of women’s experience, a tapestry of emotions that weaves together history, pain, and the unquenchable spirit of survival.