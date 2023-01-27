Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jan. 27, 2023  

Hengameh E. Rice's ANAHITA'S REPUBLIC to be Presented at Factory Studio Theatre in March

Anahita's Republic is a provocative and timely new play that grapples with the past and present situation in Iran, where strong, educated, and committed women work under the constant threat of harassment and imprisonment to advance their rights and the well-being of their countries.

Anahita is a woman who refuses to wear the hijab and rules her own republic where she can be free to live, dress, and speak as she pleases. To deal with the world outside of her compound, she controls the family business and the life of her brother Cyrus, whose freedom and happiness are sacrificed for her dreams. One night, on the eve of an important secret meeting between leaders of the women's movement, a young woman in a chador comes to Anahita's compound, carrying explosive secrets that might destroy everything Anahita has tried to build.

Performance Details:

Directed by Brenley Charkow

Starring* Sama Mousavi, Omar Alex Khan, Nima Ghomeshi, and Layla Hart

Set Design by Sim Suzer

Sound Design by Heidi Chan

Costume Design by Niloufar Ziaee

Lighting Design by Siobhan Sleath

Stage Manager by Anna Kaltenbach

Assistant Director Aylin Oyan Salahshoor

Assistant Producer Carmen Osahor

Dramaturge Mukonzi Wa Musyoki

*Due to the current situation in Iran, some artists/creatives have chosen not to work under their real names.

March 17- April 2, 2023

Factory Studio Theatre, 125 Bathurst St

PERFORMANCES: Friday March 17 to Sunday, April 2, 2023 @ 7:30PM; matinees Saturday and Sunday at 2:00pm.

TICKETS: $25- $50 general; PWYC Sundays

ONLINE: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221494®id=32&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.factorytheatre.ca%2Fshows%2Fanahitas-republic%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

PHONE: (416) 504-9971




Nightwood Theatre Presents I LOVE THE SMELL OF GASOLINE Photo
Nightwood Theatre Presents I LOVE THE SMELL OF GASOLINE
Nightwood Theatre will present Pencil Kit Productions' I love the smell of gasoline with support from Aluna Theatre at Aki Studio, March 8–19, 2023.
Canadian Stage & Dance Immersion Present CABARET NOIR Next Month Photo
Canadian Stage & Dance Immersion Present CABARET NOIR Next Month
In February, the CS Platforms series – designed to introduce audiences to some of the world's most vanguard artists - continues with Montréal artist Mélanie Demers' CABARET NOIR, co-presented with dance Immersion at the Berkeley Street Theatre February 9 – 11.
World Premiere of THE FLIGHT Comes to Factory Theatre Photo
World Premiere of THE FLIGHT Comes to Factory Theatre
​​​​​​​Theatre Gargantua is partnering with Queen Bess Productions, b current Performing Arts, and Roseneath Theatre on this exciting new production and world premiere of The Flight. 
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.

