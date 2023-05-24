Harbourfront Centre to Present 22nd Annual Summer Music in the Garden

The series will run most Thursdays and Sundays throughout the summer, from June 21 to August 27, 2023.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Exclusive Photos: First Look AT GOD OF CARNAGE at the CAA Theatre Photo 2 Exclusive Photos: First Look AT GOD OF CARNAGE at the CAA Theatre
Revolutionary Adaptation of RICHARD II to Hit the Stage at the Stratford Festival's Tom Pa Photo 3 Revolutionary Adaptation of RICHARD II to Hit the Stage at the Stratford Festival's Tom Patterson Theatre
Mairi Babb Steps Into The Premiere Of INGENEW - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL At Red Sandcastle T Photo 4 Mairi Babb Steps Into The Premiere Of INGENEW - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL At Red Sandcastle Theatre

Mairi Babb Steps Into The Premiere Of INGENEW - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL At Red Sandcastle Theatre

Harbourfront Centre will present the return of its beloved annual concert series, Summer Music in the Garden (SMIG), featuring 18 free concerts in the Toronto Music Garden on most Thursdays and Sundays throughout the summer, from June 21 to August 27, 2023. Featuring a wide variety of musical styles from emerging and established artists, audiences can enjoy a mix of high-energy dance to contemplative classical set in an idyllic, lakeside venue. The 22nd season launches with a special concert featuring Canada’s first Inuk professional classical singer, Deantha Edmunds, on Wednesday, June 21, in honour of Indigenous Peoples Day. SMIG is curated by Gregory Oh, an acclaimed Toronto-based pianist, conductor and teacher, with the support of Associate Curator Rebecca Cuddy, a Canadian/Indigenous (Métis) Mezzo-Soprano who has sung across Canada, the U.K. and Europe.

“Down by the lake, under a magical urban willow – with beats, bows, strings, voices, and blows – Summer Music in the Garden tells the musical stories of Toronto’s kaleidoscope of citizens,” says Gregory Oh, Curator of SMIG. “This year’s season is particularly compelling, with one of SMIG’s most diverse line-ups, from Arabic jazz and Brazilian forró to contemporary classical and soul, gospel and blues, and a long list of exciting debuts, including JUNO Award-nominated Aline Morales, Dora Mavor Moore Award winner Beau Dixon and Canadian Folk Music Award-nominated Morgan Toney, among many other incredible talents.”

“Music-making is the medicine that feeds our hearts and minds,” adds Rebecca Cuddy, Associate Curator of SMIG. “We invite audiences to join us in celebrating the incomparable artistry of these performers, to be nourished by their expressions of musical influence and cultural pride in this intimate and joyful outdoor setting.”

This year’s outdoor music series features a comprehensive line-up of free, accessible performances featuring a variety of musical disciplines – the majority of whom will make their SMIG debuts. Debut highlights include:

  • Contemporary Indigenous classical concert from Inuk singer Deantha Edmunds, who shares selections from her most recent album, Connections.
  • Arabic jazz from musician Ahmed Moneka, who shares his life and journey in art from Baghdad to Toronto, showcasing Iraqi melody mixed with African groove and rhythm.
  • Soul, gospel, blues, reggae and jazz from music director, singer, keyboardist and harmonica player Beau Dixon, who highlights the influence African American music had on Western civilization during the Freedom Movement and civil rights era.
  • Traditional forró, a percussive rhythm and dance genre from Brazil, performed by Juno Award-nominated Alina Morales, who incorporates global folkloric and jazz elements with vintage Tropicália and Brazilian pop as a bandleader and instrumentalist. 
  • Traditional fiddle music from Mi’kmaq fiddler and singer Morgan Toney, who brings together the fiery fiddling of Cape Breton Island with the old songs of the Mi’kmaq People on the artist’s award-nominated debut album, First Flight.


As part of Summer Music in the Garden, audiences are invited to experience free guided tours of the Toronto Music Garden, hosted by Toronto Botanical Garden volunteers on most Wednesdays at 11am and Thursdays at 5:30pm, from June 7 to September 27, 2023.

To view the full program line-up and Toronto Music Garden tour schedule, visit HarbourfrontCentre.com.
 

CLICK HERE TO SEE SUMMER MUSIC IN THE GARDEN PROGRAMMING

 

About Harbourfront Centre

 

Harbourfront Centre is a leading international centre for contemporary arts, culture and ideas, and a registered, charitable not-for-profit cultural organization operating a 10-acre campus on Toronto’s central waterfront. Harbourfront Centre provides year-round programming 52 weeks a year, seven days a week, supporting a wide range of artists and communities. We inspire audiences and visitors with a breadth of bold, ambitious and engaging experiences, and champion contemporary Canadian artists throughout their careers, presenting them alongside international artists, and fostering national and international artistic exchange between disciplines and cultures.
 




RELATED STORIES - Toronto

Take a Look Back at 30 Years of The Princess of Wales Theatre Photo
Take a Look Back at 30 Years of The Princess of Wales Theatre

On May 26, 1993, when the Princess of Wales Theatre officially opened, it solidified Toronto’s growing status as a major urban centre. Take a look back at the theatre's 30 year history!

The Lyric Theatre Singers Perform OUR TIME - A BROADWAY CELEBRATION in June Photo
The Lyric Theatre Singers Perform OUR TIME - A BROADWAY CELEBRATION in June

Our Time – A Broadway Celebration, will be The Lyric Theatre Singers' 30th Broadway revue show and its first in 4 years!

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, UNCLE VANYA, and More Set For 2023/24 Off-Mirvish Theatre Subscript Photo
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, UNCLE VANYA, and More Set For 2023/24 Off-Mirvish Theatre Subscription Season

David Mirvish has announced the 2023/24 Off-Mirvish season. Learn more about the lineup here!

SING! The Toronto International Vocal Arts Festival Pays Tribute To Broadway Photo
SING! The Toronto International Vocal Arts Festival Pays Tribute To Broadway

SING! The Toronto International Vocal Arts Festival will pay tribute to Broadway as never heard before with a cappella performances of famous Broadway songs in SING! Celebrates the Musical. The show takes place Monday, May 29 at The Concert Hall in Toronto.


More Hot Stories For You

Take a Look Back at 30 Years of The Princess of Wales TheatreTake a Look Back at 30 Years of The Princess of Wales Theatre
THE ONE NIGHT ONLY FESTIVAL Returns To Toronto, June 4- 11THE ONE NIGHT ONLY FESTIVAL Returns To Toronto, June 4- 11
The Lyric Theatre Singers Perform OUR TIME - A BROADWAY CELEBRATION in JuneThe Lyric Theatre Singers Perform OUR TIME - A BROADWAY CELEBRATION in June
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, UNCLE VANYA, and More Set For 2023/24 Off-Mirvish Theatre Subscription SeasonTO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, UNCLE VANYA, and More Set For 2023/24 Off-Mirvish Theatre Subscription Season

Videos

Video: How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage Video Video: How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show Video
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category Video
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Kicks Off CBS MORNINGS' 'Road to the Tonys' Series Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Kicks Off CBS MORNINGS' 'Road to the Tonys' Series
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GOD OF CARNAGE
CAA Theatre (5/23-5/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# No Save Points
ArtSpace Lighthouse (6/06-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Second City Presents: 50 Years of Funny
Theatre ’73 (5/04-7/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Skyline's the Limit
The Second City (4/06-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Crooner
Huron Country Playhouse South Huron Stage (7/05-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Inge(new) - In search of a Musical
Red Sandcastle Theatre (5/25-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Theatresports
Comedy Bar (12/23-7/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiddler on the Roof
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (11/29-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The New Canadian Curling Club
Drayton Festival Theatre (7/13-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Without Whom
Studio Space @ Alumnae Theatre (5/25-6/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You