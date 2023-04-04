Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Harbourfront Centre Presents Toronto's International Children's Festival, JUNIOR

The festival runs May 20â€“22, 2023.

Apr. 04, 2023 Â 
Harbourfront Centre Presents Toronto's International Children's Festival, JUNIOR

Harbourfront Centre presents Toronto's annual international children's festival, JUNIOR, taking place over the May long weekend, from May 20-22, 2023. Featuring a full range of performances, workshops and inclusive events for the entire family, ticketed and free programming will take place at indoor and outdoor venues across Harbourfront Centre's 10-acre waterfront location. JUNIOR's 2023 programming invites children of all ages to step off the beaten path to discover the many adventures of growing up. Follow stories of resilience, revel in cultural celebrations and experience the limitless possibilities of movement and creativity, led by local and international artists and storytellers. JUNIOR is co-curated by Nathalie Bonjour, Harbourfront Centre's Director, Performing Arts and Lisa Marie DiLiberto, an award-winning director, advocate for artist caregivers and Artistic Director of Theatre Direct, one of Canada's leading theatres for young audiences.

"As we grow up, we explore the land on which we live, the stories that surround us, the cultures that educate and speak to us - in short, we discover who we are," says Lisa Marie DiLiberto, JUNIOR co-curator. "JUNIOR offers an unparalleled opportunity for children and their families to explore how expanding our minds and perspectives is life's greatest adventure. The artistically diverse and multidisciplinary festival line-up offers a wide range of free and accessible activities where children can make their own discoveries."

"We are thrilled to welcome back children and families to our annual JUNIOR Festival at Harbourfront Centre this May long weekend," adds Nathalie Bonjour, JUNIOR co-curator and Harbourfront Centre's Director, Performing Arts. "Our central mission is to make JUNIOR a welcoming space for young audiences to ask big questions about life and the world around them through the arts, while leaving lots of room for joy and fun! We are committed to our continued efforts to make the festival more accessible and we look forward to inviting both new and returning families to explore this transformative festival experience together."

Accessibility additions this year include a primarily free program line-up; accessible pricing on ticketed performances; a designated quiet zone; free, professional daycare for families who may need additional support and enhanced accessibility on May 21 on select programming, including ASL/DSL interpretation, audio description, tactile stations and a relaxed performance.

The multidisciplinary festival program features a comprehensive line-up of ticketed and free performances, workshops and interactive activities, including various disciplines of theatre, dance, music, circus, culinary arts, storytelling and film. Spotlight performances include the visually stunning Pinocchio from Copenhagen's award-winning Teater Patrasket; the interactive performance ZOOOM, inspired by the iconic children's book Harold and The Purple Crayon, from Australia's Patch Theatre; the participatory experience Bees, in which Australia's Polyglot Theatre will map delicate patterns across the festival grounds in collaboration with its young audiences and the moving video installation Family Portrait from Scotland's Barrowland Ballet, which follows Artistic Director Natasha Gilmore and her three children through choreographed sequences across Scotland's majestic landscapes.

Additional free programming includes a performance and interactive workshop from dancer and TV star Luca "Lazylegz" Patuelli; a daily parade from the eccentric and entertaining Lemon Bucket Orkestra; a food program from Black chefs commissioned to cook up creations with kids while sharing culinary and cultural knowledge; a giant, interactive map of the ocean; art workshops that explore the Humber River, learn about Tipis before crafting their own, and collaborate on an eye-catching banner; a Jam Zone where kids can try out an array of instruments including mandolins, banjos and more alongside musicians; demonstrations from Indigenous pow wow dancers, a Persian percussion ensemble and so much more!

JUNIOR's indoor ticketed performances range from $10 (child) to $20 (adult) per ticket. Pre-registration is required for some of the festival's free programming, including Storybook Search and the Noir Experience culinary workshops. To learn more about programming and for tickets, visit HarbourfrontCentre.com



YVR Art Foundation Announces Elisabeth Kyle as New Executive Director Photo
YVR Art Foundation Announces Elisabeth Kyle as New Executive Director
The Board of Directors of the YVR Art Foundation has announced the appointment of Elisabeth Kyle as Executive Director.
Margaret Atwood, Adam Gopnik & More Join Stratford Festivals 2023 Meighen Forum Lineup Photo
Margaret Atwood, Adam Gopnik & More Join Stratford Festival's 2023 Meighen Forum Lineup
The Stratford Festivalâ€™s Meighen Forum will return for its 11thÂ season with new experiences and returning favourites that promise to deepen their 71stÂ season through compelling discussion, intimate performances, workshops, concerts, comedy and more.
Stratford Festival Holds Annual Meeting, Posts Modest Surplus For 2022 Photo
Stratford Festival Holds Annual Meeting, Posts Modest Surplus For 2022
The Stratford Festival held its annual general meeting on Saturday, April 1st, celebrating the successes of the 2022 season. It announced a moderate surplus, as it exceeded attendance targets for its first fully indoor season since 2020.Â 
Review: CONVERGENT DIVERGENCY at Winchester Street Theatre Photo
Review: CONVERGENT DIVERGENCY at Winchester Street Theatre
Itâ€™s hard to imagine two paired dance shows more different than helix by Atri Nundy and GIVE ME ONE by Danah Rosales, the double bill that makes up Toronto Dance Theatreâ€™s CONVERGENT DIVERGENCY, now playing at the Winchester Street Theatre. They form an intriguing counterpoint that investigates the form of dance and what it can be.

More Hot Stories For You


Margaret Atwood, Adam Gopnik & More Join Stratford Festival's 2023 Meighen Forum LineupMargaret Atwood, Adam Gopnik & More Join Stratford Festival's 2023 Meighen Forum Lineup
April 3, 2023

The Stratford Festivalâ€™s Meighen Forum will return for its 11thÂ season with new experiences and returning favourites that promise to deepen their 71stÂ season through compelling discussion, intimate performances, workshops, concerts, comedy and more.
Stratford Festival Holds Annual Meeting, Posts Modest Surplus For 2022Stratford Festival Holds Annual Meeting, Posts Modest Surplus For 2022
April 1, 2023

The Stratford Festival held its annual general meeting on Saturday, April 1st, celebrating the successes of the 2022 season. It announced a moderate surplus, as it exceeded attendance targets for its first fully indoor season since 2020.Â 
Interdisciplinary Performance Work TRACE Explores Voice as Expression of Gender Identification at Theatre Passe MurailleInterdisciplinary Performance Work TRACE Explores Voice as Expression of Gender Identification at Theatre Passe Muraille
March 31, 2023

Concluding a celebratory season of theatre and multidisciplinary performance work, Theatre Passe Muraille is pleased to present TRACE - A ReDefine Arts and Theatre Passe Muraille Co-Production - on stage April 21 â€“ 30 in the TPM Mainspace.
Native Earth Performing ArtsÂ Presents The World Premiere OfÂ NIIZHNative Earth Performing ArtsÂ Presents The World Premiere OfÂ NIIZH
March 30, 2023

Native Earth Performing Arts presentsÂ the World Premiere ofÂ NIIZHÂ written by Joelle Peters and directed by DesirÃ©e Leverenz.
Young People's Theatre Presents FROZEN RIVER An Award-Winning Tale Of Reconciliation Spanning Seven GenerationsYoung People's Theatre Presents FROZEN RIVER An Award-Winning Tale Of Reconciliation Spanning Seven Generations
March 29, 2023

Young People's TheatreÂ willÂ present Frozen River (nÃ®kwatin sÃ®piy), a timely play from Manitoba Theatre for Young People (MTYP). This award-winning production tells a story that spans seven generations, and explores themes of reconciliation, connection, and learning from those who have protected our waterways for centuries.
share