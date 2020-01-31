HONOUR BEAT is Coming to the Grand Theatre's Spriet Stage this February

Coming to the Grand Theatre's Spriet Stage this February is award-winning playwright Tara Beagan's Honour Beat-an honest and touching story of two sisters who come together by their mother's side as she faces the end of her life. It is in these moments of togetherness where they confront their relationship with each other and with their mother, and show us that although the impending passing of a loved-one can be a time fraught with complications and sadness, those final days with our loved ones can also be filled with laughter amid the tears. Proud title sponsor for Honour Beat is W4W (Women for Women).

Artistic Director Dennis Garnhum, welcomes the opportunity to present this second production of Honour Beat in London, following its theatrical debut last season in Calgary. It is a "telling of a universal family story that is also detailed and specific...The final days of our parents' lives are always loaded with complicated emotions and feelings." Garnhum noted what a privilege it is to work with such an incredible piece of storytelling, which "helps remind us of the beautiful power of theatre."

Directing this stunning production is Valerie Planche, who describes Honour Beat as an exploration of "what it takes for a mom to get her two estranged daughters together to send her on her journey to the ancestors." She also notes that "love, pain, and humour go hand in hand in many of Tara's plays and is no less evident in this offering."

This one-act, 90-minute production culminates with a final scene that will leave audiences breathless with its beauty and inspired by its imagery.

Open Caption Performance Dates

The Grand Theatre continues its commitment to accessibility initiatives for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing theatre patrons. Open Caption performances for HONOUR BEAT will be held Friday, February 21, at 8:00pm and Saturday, February 22, at 2:00pm. To book tickets, please email boxoffice@grandtheatre.com.

The Wednesday Speak Easy

Returning to the Grand this season is the Wednesday Speak Easy series. Following each Wednesday performance on the Spriet and McManus Stages, patrons can extend their theatre experience and get closer to the artists with exclusive talks, casual conversations, and spontaneous happenings in the relaxed atmosphere of the Poster Lounge or the McManus Lounge.

Wednesday Speak Easy series will continue for HONOUR BEAT on February 5th,, 12th, and 19th.

Pre-Show Reaney Talks

Join host James Stewart Reaney at select Wednesday matinees, as he sparks creative conversations about the production. On Wednesday, February 19th, James welcomes guest speaker Summer Bressette, Cultural Consultant for HONOUR BEAT.

