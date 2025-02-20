Good Grief to Present THE INNER CIRCLE, Songwriters' Showcase At TD Music Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TD Music Hall will welcome Good Grief Presents: The Inner Circle on Thursday, March 20, 2025. “The Inner Circle” is hosted by Toronto-based songwriting duo Good Grief, comprised of powerhouse singer-songwriters Bryn McCutcheon and Kirstyn Johnson. This event is a one-of-a-kind writers' round that features an unforgettable night of music and storytelling, featuring a star-studded lineup of artists that will be announced soon.

Volumes 1 & 2 of this series were hosted at the Drake Underground and featured artists including Sofia Camara, Rêve, and Ari Hicks. The March 20, 2025 instalment promises an evening of exclusive performances and a behind-the-scenes look into the songwriting process; all against the backdrop of TD Music Hall at Allied Music Centre in Toronto, ON.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall's charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that range from advance notice for upcoming shows, early access to ticket sales, members lounge access, exclusive monthly ticket contests, personalized ticketing service, special discounts, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between five levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, Marquee Club, Marquee Circle and our new Corporate Marquee Club.

Comments