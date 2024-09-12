GOBLIN:MACBETH Kicks Off Tarragon's 24/25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GOBLIN:MACBETH, A Spontaneous Theatre Creation, will have its Toronto premiere and open the Tarragon season. The piece from acclaimed improv theatre team Rebecca Northan and Bruce Horak takes over the Mainspace from October 3 - 27, 2024 (opening October 4).



Three Goblins discover the Complete Works of William Shakespeare. Intrigued by Shakespeare's writing, they seize control of Tarragon Theatre, tearing through the building and forcing audiences into the Mainspace - which is in the midst of installing the set for a show to come later in the 24-25 season - and compel audiences to participate in their first attempt at “doing theatre” - and, excited by its bloody content, they're doing Macbeth.



In a piece that blends menacing creatures, fantasy and tragedy with a uniquely interactive and thrilling theatre experience, the Goblins are presenting a new take on Shakespeare - and we invite audiences to join in on the wicked fun, if they dare.



Artistic Director Mike Payette notes, “There is an exciting energy to this season that offers surprises, playfulness and great drama to the stage. The GOBLIN universe, for which GOBLIN:MACBETH is a part of, is one of the most exciting worlds Canadian theatre has to offer today, and the expert performers and creators have dynamically taken a classic and turned it on its head to invite audiences in the mayhem in unexpected ways. What a treat to start the season with this imaginative masterpiece.”



GOBLIN:MACBETH is created by Rebecca Northan and Bruce Horak (Dora Award-winning, international sensation Blind Date; Undercover), with music by Ellis Lalonde (The Jim Henson Company's Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock), costume design by Philip Edwards, lighting design by Anton deGroot (Stratford Festival's Treasure Island) and masks by Composite Effects (Universal's 2 Guns).



GOBLIN:MACBETH takes over the Mainspace Oct 3 - 27, 2024, opening Oct 4.

