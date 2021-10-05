Feasibility Study for Arts and Culture Centre in the Town of Collingwood Released and Positively Received

The Collingwood Arts, Culture & Entertainment Group has announced The Town of Collingwood's Strategic Initiatives Committee received the report on October 4th, 2021 and gave approval for staff to proceed with the recommended next steps.

CACE Group is a local grassroots group of citizens who are very passionate and committed to building an arts, culture and entertainment Centre in Collingwood. Each member brings a vast amount of experience to the table. After three years of dedication to the project, CACE is extremely pleased with the feasibility report presented to the Town of Collingwood by consultants Nordicity and Giaimo Architects.

"Our group supports this study and would like to thank the Nordicity team for their detailed work on this report. We look forward to working with the Town of Collingwood to move forward with the process", said Rob Hart, Chair of the CACE Group. "It is our belief that when properly planned and purposefully built, this centre will make Collingwood a hub for arts and culture and will strengthen the town both socially and economically."

The CACE Group also wants to recognize the dedicated work being done by Dean Collver, Director of Parks, Recreation & Culture for the Town of Collingwood, and his entire team.

We eagerly await the next steps to be identified to harness the enthusiasm, commitment and energy for this legacy project for the Town of Collingwood and South Georgian Bay.

To view the study click HERE For more information visit www.collingwoodarts.com.