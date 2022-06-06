FEMMILLENNIAL: A DANCE REVOLUTION Announced at Toronto Fringe Festival

FEMMILLENNIAL is a new contemporary dance theatre work by Choreographer Kylie Thompson. An evolution and expansion from her 2019 work entitled "Oh, Yes", the work has been in development for 3 years and will be premiering as a full-length 55-minute piece at the 2022 Toronto Fringe Festival.

The Toronto Fringe Festival takes place from July 6th-17th, 2022, with Femmillennial running for 7 nights at the Aki Studio Theatre, located at 585 Dundas St. East in Toronto's Regent Park neighbourhood.

All tickets for the Toronto Fringe Festival are $12 and are available at https://fringetoronto.com/

SHOW TIMES

Wednesday, July 6th, 10:00 pm

Friday, July 8th, 8:15 pm

Sunday, July 10th, 4:45 pm

Monday, July 11th, 9:45 pm

Thursday, July 14th, 4:00 pm

Saturday, July 16th, 6:30 pm

Sunday, July 17th, 8:00 pm

As suggested by the title - the work explores the intersection of the modern femme persona, and generational evolution. A third question also persists: what do we value as work? Three virtuosic Toronto-based dance artists will invite you into this world: Kiera Breaugh, Dana MacDonald and Claire Whitaker.

Femmillennial Audience members can expect an intimate studio environment, the black box nestled inside the larger arts venue Daniel's Spectrum. The space is typically home to Toronto's Native Earth Performing Arts Company.

You can make your donation to support this production on this link. If you don't have the means to donate today, we appreciate your efforts in sharing this link with your community.