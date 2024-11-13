EXPERIENCE HENDRIX Comes to Massey Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Massey Hall will host the Toronto stop of the Experience Hendrix Tour on Saturday, March 15, 2025 featuring Kenny Wayne Shepherd and more!

Tickets on sale this Friday, November 15 at 10am ET and can be purchased via the Massey Hall box office at 416-872-4255 or online at www.masseyhall.com.

Music fans can experience the legend of Jimi Hendrix like never before with an electrifying lineup featuring Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Devon Allman, Eric Johnson, Noah Hunt, Ally Venable, Chuck Campbell & Calvin Cooke of the Slide Brothers, Mato Nanji, Dylan Triplett, Mathias Lattin, Henri Brown, Chris Layton and Kevin McCormick.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd’s soulful and pitch-perfect guitar playing has been a key component of the Experience Hendrix Tour for many years. The five-time Grammy nominee and recipient of two Billboard Music Awards commented, “I’m excited to be a part of the Experience Hendrix Tour again. This tour always offers fans a unique opportunity to see artists from multiple genres of music all honoring the great Jimi Hendrix. The diversity of the artists that take part every year only goes to show the vast reach of Jimi Hendrix’s influence.”

The Experience Hendrix Tour evokes the era when artists treated each performance as a unique interaction with their audience. Jimi Hendrix called this his ‘Electric Church.’ The Experience Hendrix Tour fully embraces this approach, presenting multiple opportunities for performers and audiences to witness unique collaborations among the participating artists, and will highlight these artists performing their favourite Hendrix signature songs including “Little Wing,” “Fire,” “Purple Haze,” and “Voodoo Child (Slight Return).”

