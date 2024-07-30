EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL 20th Anniversary Production Opens This October In Toronto

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Seven years since the last Toronto performance, Evil Dead The Musical returns to its home country for a 20th Anniversary production at The Randolph Theatre.

Presented by Starvox Entertainment, the world's grooviest stage show debuted at the Tranzac Club during the infamous Northeast blackout and was officially presented in July 2004 at the 22nd Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. The show has since played off-Broadway, broken sales records, won countless awards, launched three highly successful North American tours, and mounted over 500 productions across the globe that have left audiences and critics raving.

Dubbed the next Rocky Horror by The New York Times, the Canadian laugh-out-loud campy musical based on Sam Raimi wildly popular Evil Dead movie series was last presented in Toronto in 2017. Tickets for Evil Dead The Musical at The Randolph Theatre, 736 Bathurst St, Toronto are on sale to the general public TODAY at www.starvoxent.com. Tickets for Evil Dead The Musical vary in range depending on performance and seat location.

"This show has a loyal fanbase because it is the craziest, funniest, bloodiest theatrical shows of all time. It's not surprising that audiences continue to show us that they just can't get enough of Evil Dead The Musical," says Corey Ross CEO of Starvox Entertainment. "We have seen fans returning to relive the experience and expect to see a whole new generation at this 20th Anniversary production who will be experiencing this wild night out for the very first time".

Evil Dead The Musical follows the story of five college students in an abandoned cabin in the woods who become transformed into demons after accidentally unleashing an evil force. Ash, a demon-killing hero, is tasked with saving the day with his trusty chainsaw. Over the show's remarkable trajectory thousands of gallons of blood have been sprayed on super fans who snap up seats in the 'splatter zone', the first few rows where they are guaranteed to be covered in fake blood as the ghoulish plot unfolds.

A one-of-a kind theatrical experience that features completely off the wall musical numbers like "All the Men in My Life Keep Getting Killed by Candarian Demons" and "What the F**k was That?" Evil Dead The Musical's book and lyrics are by George Reinblatt, with music by Frank Cipolla, Christopher Bond, Melissa Morris and George Reinblatt. Musical supervision by Frank Cipolla and additional lyrics by Christopher Bond with additional music by Rob Daleman. An original cast recording was made in December 2006 and was released on April 2, 2007, and debuted at #4 on the Billboard Show Charts. Reinblatt is a widely known comedy writer, who has been a writer on multiple Comedy Central Roasts, including the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber.

Evil Dead The Musical is presented through special arrangement through Musical Theatre International (MTI) and licensed by MTI. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. For more information visit www.mtishows.com.

For more information on Evil Dead The Musical please visit www.starvoxent.com.

