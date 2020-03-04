Critically-Acclaimed GAME OF CROHN'S Solo Show Coming To Toronto

Comedian Dan Rosen has always been the Boy Who Cried Dire Wolf. A comedic storytelling show of a boy sentenced to life on the toilet with the chronic bowel illness Crohn's disease.

Dan has spent the last 23 years developing his personal brand of self-defecating humour. Cafeteria fries obstructing your bowels? Enemas just not going your way? Is your neighbour operating on you? Then Game of Crohn's is the show for you!

Filmmaker and comedian Dan Rosen's popular monthly show Opening Act Dan Rosen has run for the past 3 years at Comedy Bar. He has performed at and hosted comedy shows across Canada and has opened for pro comics like DeAnne Smith, Elvira Kurt and Pat Thornton. He is half of the frenetic improv duo Flux In A Box, who debuted their zany narrative improv show Roommate Agreements at Toronto Fringe 2016 and are former Duo Derby champions! His film Joe & Mary's Kid is distributed by Wild-Maple Films and can be seen on Amazon Prime.

Sweet Action Theatre in Artscape Youngplace - 180 Shaw Street, #106, Toronto, ON, M6J 2W5. To purchase vi https://www.fringetheatre.ca/festival/.





