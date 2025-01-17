Cowboy Junkies' Jeff Bird Plays Music of Hildegard von Bingen in Toronto

On Sunday afternoon, February 9th, join acclaimed Canadian multi-instrumentalist Jeff Bird at Toronto's ArrayMusic as he performs his luminous interpretations of the music of 12th century mystic Hildegard von Bingen. Throughout his career of 40 plus years Jeff has been enthralled by the sublime music of Hildegard von Bingen.

While studying at the University of Guelph in the 1970’s he was introduced to the music of medieval Europe. This led to his discovery of Hildegard. Captivated by her music, Jeff was compelled to explore and interpret it in his own unique and contemporary way, resulting in the celebrated 2016 recording "Felix Anima". His arrangements for harmonica, electric guitar, and shruti box (from India) reveal his deep love and respect for the transcendent power of this 800-year-old music.

* Although Jeff is appreciative of applause, he invites the audience to enjoy the silence between each selection.

ABOUT JEFF: Jeff Bird is a composer, producer and gifted multi-instrumentalist. He is a founding member of the seminal folk group Tamarack. With the Cowboy Junkies he was part of the legendary "Trinity Sessions" and continues to record and tour the world with them. Jeff has realized 19 recordings of his own as a soloist and collaborator, and has scored music for film, television and dance. He is an experimental filmmaker and performance artist whose work has been showcased at festivals around the world. In 2019 the Cowboy Junkies, along with Jeff, were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.