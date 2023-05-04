Conundrum Theatre Company To Present LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, Beginning May 19

Little Shop of Horrors is a darkly hilarious tale of a hapless florist named Seymour who discovers an unusual plant with a taste for blood.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night Photo 1 Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night
Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 2 Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Paul Gross Returns to the Stratford Festival in KING LEAR Today Photo 3 Paul Gross Returns to the Stratford Festival in KING LEAR Today
MAGGIE Opens Tonight at Theatre Aquarius Photo 4 MAGGIE Opens Tonight at Theatre Aquarius

Conundrum Theatre Company To Present LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, Beginning May 19

Burbank's Conundrum Theatre Company has announced its final production of the season, the highly anticipated musical comedy Little Shop of Horrors, with performances at the Victory Theatre Center from May 19th through 21st. The Saturday, May 20th performance at 8pm will be interpreted in American Sign Language.

Little Shop of Horrors, composed by the legendary Alan Menken, is a darkly hilarious tale of a hapless florist named Seymour who discovers an unusual plant with a taste for blood. With catchy tunes and a witty book by Howard Ashman, this show has become a cult classic beloved by audiences worldwide. Please note that Little Shop of Horrors is rated PG-13 and may not be suitable for young children.

Under the expert direction of Jess Jani, with Bimei Flores as the Assistant Director, and Anthony Zediker leading the music as the Music Director, this production promises to be an unforgettable experience. The creative team also includes Mallory Wynne as the Assistant Music Director, Katie Kaiser as the Choreographer, Jordan Kaiser as the Production Manager, Ally Lardner as the Stage Manager, Shawn Rios as the Costume Designer, Katie Iannitello as the Set Designer, Taylor Wesselman as the Assistant Set Designer, Ryver Townsend as the Props Coordinator, Matthew Perelman as the Lighting Designer, and Felicia Cantu as the Sound Designer.

The talented cast of Little Shop of Horrors includes Jake Marshall as Seymour, Nikki Yates as Audrey, Omari Miller as Audrey II, Eric Conner as Mr. Mushnik, Luke Steinborn as Orin Scrivello, Christina Carrera as Chiffon, Joyce Blackmon as Ronnette, and Zoe Godfrey-Grinage as Crystal. The ensemble features Adrián Genesius Barrón, Jaya Mapleton, Karen Marie Santos, and RYKER as various residents of Skid Row.

Tickets for Little Shop are priced at $25 each and can be purchased online at Click Here. Light refreshments and seltzers will be available for purchase at the venue, adding to the enjoyment of this unforgettable theatrical experience. For more information on Conundrum Theatre Company and its upcoming productions, visit conundrumtheatreco.com or follow @conundrumtheatreco on social media.

Conundrum Theatre Company, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Burbank, is dedicated to providing opportunities for experienced actors to create and produce high-quality theatrical productions, while fostering a collaborative and diverse community of writers and actors in Los Angeles County.




RELATED STORIES - Toronto

Theatre Enthused Presents A Hilarious And Horrible New Bouffon Clown Show INFLUENCED At On Photo
Theatre Enthused Presents A Hilarious And Horrible New Bouffon Clown Show INFLUENCED At One Night Only Festival Toronto

Sam Chaulk's new solo(ish) show Influenced is having its world premiere at Space Space Revolution's One Night Only Festival on June 9th at 7:00PM before travelling to The Montreal and Winnipeg Fringe Festivals June and July.

Watershed Festival Presents The World Premiere Of THE LANCASHIRE LASS Photo
Watershed Festival Presents The World Premiere Of THE LANCASHIRE LASS

See the much-anticipated world-premiere of The Lancashire Lass, a major new musical by award-winning Canadian music theatre creator Leslie Arden.

Sara Porter Productions Presents L-E-A-K at The Theatre Centre This Month Photo
Sara Porter Productions Presents L-E-A-K at The Theatre Centre This Month

Sara Porter Productions has announced L-E-A-K, a fresh new dance work that explores the ecosexual notions of falling in love with the ocean, inspired by the Bay of Fundy, home to the highest tides in the world. Choreographed by Sara Porter and performed by Sara Porter and Jessie Garon, L-E-A-K will be presented at The Theatre Centre, from May 18, 2023, to May 21, 2023. 

2023 DORA Awards Return Next Month Photo
2023 DORA Awards Return Next Month

The Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts (TAPA) announced today the 43rd Annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards will return to an early summer celebration on Tuesday, June 27th, 2023.


More Hot Stories For You

Femmes Du Feu Creations Presents CIRCUS SESSIONS At The Bank Art House, WellandFemmes Du Feu Creations Presents CIRCUS SESSIONS At The Bank Art House, Welland
Conundrum Theatre Company To Present LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, Beginning May 19Conundrum Theatre Company To Present LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, Beginning May 19
Audacious Bouffon Clown Take-Down of Social Media Culture INFLUENCED has It's World Premiere at The One Night Only Festival on June 9th at 7PMAudacious Bouffon Clown Take-Down of Social Media Culture INFLUENCED has It's World Premiere at The One Night Only Festival on June 9th at 7PM
Watershed Festival Presents The World Premiere Of THE LANCASHIRE LASSWatershed Festival Presents The World Premiere Of THE LANCASHIRE LASS

Videos

Video: Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video Video: Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY Video
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY
Jeff Calhoun & Eamon John Foley Are Getting Ready to Tell HIS STORY in Dallas Video
Jeff Calhoun & Eamon John Foley Are Getting Ready to Tell HIS STORY in Dallas
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# I FOUND MY HORN
Alumnae Theatre (5/03-5/07)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GOD OF CARNAGE
CAA Theatre (5/23-5/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Princess and the Pea
Wychwood Theatre (4/21-5/14)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# TUNNEL AT THE END OF THE LIGHT
Alumnae Theatre (5/10-5/21)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Few Good Men
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (7/05-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Razzmatazz for Kids
Wychwood Theatre (8/12-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pin-Pin The Eggsplorer
Twisted Dog Theatre (5/09-5/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LEFTOVERS & THE LOTTERY: A CELEBRATION OF SHIRLEY JACKSON
Simcoe Street Theatre (5/11-5/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Maggie
Theatre Aquarius (4/19-5/06)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Girl Who Swallowed a Cactus
Wychwood Theatre (4/29-5/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU