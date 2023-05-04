Conundrum Theatre Company To Present LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, Beginning May 19

Burbank's Conundrum Theatre Company has announced its final production of the season, the highly anticipated musical comedy Little Shop of Horrors, with performances at the Victory Theatre Center from May 19th through 21st. The Saturday, May 20th performance at 8pm will be interpreted in American Sign Language.

Little Shop of Horrors, composed by the legendary Alan Menken, is a darkly hilarious tale of a hapless florist named Seymour who discovers an unusual plant with a taste for blood. With catchy tunes and a witty book by Howard Ashman, this show has become a cult classic beloved by audiences worldwide. Please note that Little Shop of Horrors is rated PG-13 and may not be suitable for young children.

Under the expert direction of Jess Jani, with Bimei Flores as the Assistant Director, and Anthony Zediker leading the music as the Music Director, this production promises to be an unforgettable experience. The creative team also includes Mallory Wynne as the Assistant Music Director, Katie Kaiser as the Choreographer, Jordan Kaiser as the Production Manager, Ally Lardner as the Stage Manager, Shawn Rios as the Costume Designer, Katie Iannitello as the Set Designer, Taylor Wesselman as the Assistant Set Designer, Ryver Townsend as the Props Coordinator, Matthew Perelman as the Lighting Designer, and Felicia Cantu as the Sound Designer.

The talented cast of Little Shop of Horrors includes Jake Marshall as Seymour, Nikki Yates as Audrey, Omari Miller as Audrey II, Eric Conner as Mr. Mushnik, Luke Steinborn as Orin Scrivello, Christina Carrera as Chiffon, Joyce Blackmon as Ronnette, and Zoe Godfrey-Grinage as Crystal. The ensemble features Adrián Genesius Barrón, Jaya Mapleton, Karen Marie Santos, and RYKER as various residents of Skid Row.

Tickets for Little Shop are priced at $25 each and can be purchased online at Click Here. Light refreshments and seltzers will be available for purchase at the venue, adding to the enjoyment of this unforgettable theatrical experience. For more information on Conundrum Theatre Company and its upcoming productions, visit conundrumtheatreco.com or follow @conundrumtheatreco on social media.

Conundrum Theatre Company, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Burbank, is dedicated to providing opportunities for experienced actors to create and produce high-quality theatrical productions, while fostering a collaborative and diverse community of writers and actors in Los Angeles County.