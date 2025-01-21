Chilliwack To Bring GONE, GONE, GONE Tour To Massey Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Massey Hall will present Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductees, Chilliwack for their special show, GONE, GONE, GONE, Farewell to Friends Tour to the Allan Slaight Stage on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

Rising out of the ashes of psychedelia in 1969, Canada's legendary Chilliwack released 12 albums over a 15 year period producing numerous Canadian and international hits including “Lonesome Mary”, “Fly At Night”, & “California Girl” in the 70's; and “My Girl (gone gone gone)”, “Whatcha Gonna Do” in the 80's.

All this work led to fifteen gold and platinum certifications, a host of awards, high profile TV appearances and coliseum concert tours. Chilliwack's reputation for consistently powerful shows continue, and with the live CD THERE AND BACK still winning over new fans and delighting long time ones, Bill Henderson and the band are rocking like never before. Hearing the revitalized Chilliwack of today is like hearing those songs for the first time… all over again.

For priority ticket access and exclusive perks, music fans can become a member.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall's charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that range from advance notice for upcoming shows, early access to ticket sales, members lounge access, exclusive monthly ticket contests, personalized ticketing service, special discounts, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between five levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, Marquee Club, Marquee Circle and our new Corporate Marquee Club.

Tickets on sale this upcoming Friday, January 24 @ 10am via www.masseyhall.com/tickets or by calling the box office at 416-872-4255.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.

