Cast Set for FIFTEEN DOGS At The CAA Theatre

Based on the multi-award-winning and global bestselling novel by Canadian author André Alexis, David and Hannah Mirvish revealed the cast of the Crow's Theatre and Segal Centre for Performing Arts production of Fifteen Dogs. Adapted for the stage and directed by Marie Farsi, Fifteen Dogs will play the CAA Theatre from January 28 to February 16, 2025.

Tickets will be available as of Saturday September 7 at mirvish.com or by calling 1.800.461.3333.

Five actors, some of the finest working in Canada, from the world premiere 2023 Crow's Theatre production - Laura Condlln (Fun Home, David Mirvish and The Musical Stage Company) as Bella, a great dane; Stephen Jackman-Torkoff (The Inheritance, Canadian Stage) as Prince, a mutt who composes the poetry; Tom Rooney (Uncle Vanya, Crow's Theatre and Mirvish Productions) as Majnoun, a black poodle, Tyrone Savage (Cymbeline, Stratford Festival) as Atticus, an imposing Neapolitan mastiff, and Mirabella Sundar Singh (Armadillos, Factory Theatre) as Dougie, a schnauzer - will reprise their acclaimed roles at the CAA Theatre.

They will be joined by Dan Chameroy, a star of the Stratford Festival (Something Rotten)-and a frequent actor on the Toronto stage, famous for his hilarious work as Plumbum in Ross Petty's seasonal pantomimes-as Benjy, a resourceful and conniving beagle.

ABOUT THE PLAY

- I wonder, said Hermes, what it would be like if animals had human intelligence.

- I'll wager a year's servitude, answered Apollo, that animals - any animal you like - would be even more unhappy than humans are, if they were given human intelligence.

That's how, one night over a beer at the Wheatsheaf Tavern, the gods Hermes and Apollo decide to grant human consciousness and language to a group of 15 dogs at a Toronto veterinary clinic.

What happens next - how each of the dogs responds to this sudden change to their existence - is the story of this wildly successful stage adaptation of André Alexis's multi-award-winning international best-selling novel.

Roving the city from west to east, the dogs must learn to live life with their newfound intelligence. By turns joyful and tearful, playful and philosophical, Fifteen Dogs is an elegant and hugely entertaining modern-day fable about love, language, and the human condition.

This new play had its world premiere at Crow's Theatre in January 2023. Embraced by both critics and audiences, Fifteen Dogs became an instant hit. It was subsequently staged at the Segal Centre for Performing Arts in Montreal earlier this year, where it was greeted with similar acclaim.

This compelling, charming, funny and moving play examines our relationship with the animals we share our lives with while providing insights on the human condition itself.

THE CREATIVE TEAM

The award-winning design team includes set, props, and costume designer Julie Fox, lighting designer Kimberly Purtell, and Music and Sound Designer David Mesiha.

Fifteen Dogs is adapted and directed by Marie Farsi.

