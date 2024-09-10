Cast Set For RAPUNZEL: A MERRY (HAIRY) HOLIDAY PANTO At The Capitol Theatre Port Hope

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rob Kempson, Artistic Director of the Capitol Theatre Port Hope, has shared casting for the theatre's annual holiday show, the world premiere of Rapunzel: A Merry (Hairy) Holiday Panto, written by former Second City Creative Director Carly Heffernan and directed by Dora Award-winning director Cherissa Richards.

Rapunzel is bored and lonely, with her lengthy braid as her only potential for escape. When a dim-witted prince accidentally discovers her plight, it sets in motion a string of events that will unravel the original story in a surprising and wonderful way. In this wildly funny reimagining of the traditional tale, Rapunzel comes to discover the power within-all set to a score of popular songs and beloved panto traditions.

This year's panto cast features Naomi Costain, Jeremy Lapalme, Lia Luz, Stewart Adam McKensy, Caulin Moore, Christopher Sherwood, Yunike Soedarmasto, and Jennifer Villaverde.

"Writing this year's holiday panto for the Capitol Theatre is especially meaningful to me, as someone from the Northumberland area, it's a creative full-circle moment for sure," shared writer Carly Heffernan. "I think it's more important than ever for people to come together and just laugh, and interactive theatre, like panto, creates the perfect space for that joy and connection to take place. Allowing the audience to be full participants in the fun, breaking that fourth wall, makes the comedy that much more exciting and genuine. Working with this incredibly talented team to create such a fun and festive show in a venue so close to my heart makes it all the more special. There's nothing better than creatively coming home for the holidays."

As in past years, the Capitol has two panto variations on offer: a more mature version for the 'Naughty'; and a 'Nice' version, suitable for young audiences. Rapuzel runs from November 22 to December 22: visit capitoltheatre.com for tickets and scheduling details.

