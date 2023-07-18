Cast Changed For THREE MEN IN A BOAT at Guild Festival Theatre

 Azeem Nathoo will now be taking on the role of Jay and joining the cast is Jack Copland as Harris.

Due to an actor's non-show related injury, Guild Festival Theatre (GFT) has had to recast Three Men in a Boat. Guildwood local, Azeem Nathoo will now be taking on the role of Jay and joining the cast is Jack Copland (Dora nominee for Three Ordinary Men) in the role of Harris. Suchiththa Wickremesooriya continues in the role of George.
 

"We're excited to welcome Jack Copland to Guild Festival Theatre! And we're grateful to Azeem Nathoo for taking on a different character in the production. The entire Three Men in a Boat team keeps rowing the show forward!"
Helen Juvonen & Tyler J. Seguin, Co-Artistic Directors
 

GFT is excited to present this uproarious adaptation of Jerome K. Jerome’s classic Victorian satire. Created by award-winning writer and director team Mark Brownell (Tapestry Opera, Pea Green Theatre) and Sue Miner (YPT, Canadian Stage, Factory Theatre). This is a brand-new production of the international hit that played to sold-out houses around the world!
 

Based on the literary classic by Jerome K. Jerome
Adapted by Mark Brownell
Directed by Sue Miner
Production Design by Ina Kerklaan
Music Direction by J. Rigzin Tute
Preview: July 27; Opening: July 28
 

The Play

Three Men in a Boat follows the misadventures of three friends – Jay, Harris, and George (and their beloved dog, Montmorency) – as they embark on what should be a relaxing boating expedition along the River Thames.

From battling over-packed hampers to struggling with troublesome weather, their journey becomes a rollercoaster of laughter and chaos. Filled with witty banter, clever observations, and ridiculous mishaps, Brownell & Miner offer a new vision of Jerome K. Jerome’s Victorian satire that proves that sometimes the best way to navigate life is to simply embrace the absurdity.

"I am grateful to the Guild Festival for the opportunity to reimagine this story and these wonderful characters. To see it done in such a majestic place with such a talented cast and creative crew is a real joy for me." -Mark Brownell, Playwright




