Cast Announced For BRAVISSIMO! NEW YEAR'S AT THE OPERA At Roy Thomson Hall

Attila Glatz Concert Productions and Roy Thomson Hall present Bravissimo! New Year's at the Opera on Sunday, December 31 at 7pm.

Tickets are on-sale now via ROYTHOMSONHALL.COM or 416-872-4255. Tickets on sale this Friday, September 29th @ 10am at www.masseyhall.com/tickets or by calling 416-872-4255.

Opera's greatest hits are presented at Toronto's classiest New Year's Eve event, featuring world-class opera stars and the colossal power of the Canadian Opera Company Orchestra, all led by its renowned conductor, Johannes Debus. Featuring Armenian soprano Mané Galoyan, Canadian mezzo soprano, Carolyn Sproule and tenor Matthew Cairns, and Italian baritone, Vito Priante.

Arias and duets from operas including Carmen, Turandot, Marriage of Figaro, and more deliver a glamorous New Year's Eve for seasoned and budding opera-lovers alike.

Bravissimo! New Year's at the Opera returns to Roy Thomson Hall on December 31st, 7:00pm-9:15pm. Experience the grandeur of opera and end your year on a high note!

