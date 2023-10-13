Cast Announced For BRAVISSIMO! NEW YEAR'S AT THE OPERA At Roy Thomson Hall

Opera's greatest hits are presented at Toronto's classiest New Year's Eve event, featuring world-class opera stars and the Canadian Opera Company Orchestra.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Review: IN DREAMS at Ed Mirvish Theatre Photo 1 Review: IN DREAMS at Ed Mirvish Theatre
Review: SIX THE MUSICAL at Royal Alexandra Theatre Photo 2 Review: SIX THE MUSICAL at Royal Alexandra Theatre
Photos: First Look at Julie Reiber, Benjamin Eakeley & Teralin Jones in JAGGED LITTLE PILL Photo 3 Photos: See Reiber, Eakeley & Jones in JAGGED LITTLE PILL North American Tour
Review Roundup: Mirvish Productions' IN DREAMS North American Premiere in Toronto Photo 4 Reviews: IN DREAMS North American Premiere

Cast Announced For BRAVISSIMO! NEW YEAR'S AT THE OPERA At Roy Thomson Hall

Attila Glatz Concert Productions and Roy Thomson Hall present Bravissimo! New Year's at the Opera on Sunday, December 31 at 7pm.

Tickets are on-sale now via ROYTHOMSONHALL.COM or 416-872-4255. Tickets on sale this Friday, September 29th @ 10am at www.masseyhall.com/tickets or by calling 416-872-4255.

Opera's greatest hits are presented at Toronto's classiest New Year's Eve event, featuring world-class opera stars and the colossal power of the Canadian Opera Company Orchestra, all led by its renowned conductor, Johannes Debus. Featuring Armenian soprano Mané Galoyan, Canadian mezzo soprano, Carolyn Sproule and tenor Matthew Cairns, and Italian baritone, Vito Priante.

Arias and duets from operas including Carmen, Turandot, Marriage of Figaro, and more deliver a glamorous New Year's Eve for seasoned and budding opera-lovers alike.

Bravissimo! New Year's at the Opera returns to Roy Thomson Hall on December 31st, 7:00pm-9:15pm. Experience the grandeur of opera and end your year on a high note!

For priority ticket access and exclusive perks, music fans can become a member.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall's charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that include personalized ticketing service through a dedicated box office representative, advance notice for upcoming shows, exclusive member contests, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between four levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, and Marquee.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.




RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
Link Music Lab to Present the Return of The Tiger Lillies Photo
Link Music Lab to Present the Return of The Tiger Lillies

Experience the unique fusion of Brechtian punk cabaret and polyphonic Slavic vocals as The Tiger Lillies perform live in Toronto with BLISK. Join them on November 5th at Lula Lounge for a night of mesmerizing music and unforgettable performances.

2
Theatre Passe Muraille Unveils 2023/24 Season Featuring 3 World Premieres Photo
Theatre Passe Muraille Unveils 2023/24 Season Featuring 3 World Premieres

Theatre Passe Muraille has just announced their 23.24 season, which includes three exciting world premieres. Get a sneak peek at what's in store for theatre enthusiasts.

3
Studio 180 Theatre Reveals Mark McGrinder as New Artistic Director Photo
Studio 180 Theatre Reveals Mark McGrinder as New Artistic Director

 Studio 180 Theatre has announced the appointment of company co-founder, theatre artist and director Mark McGrinder as Studio 180's new Artistic Director.

4
Obsidian Theatre Announces Thrilling 23.24 Season & Spectacular Cast For THREE SISTERS Photo
Obsidian Theatre Announces Thrilling 23.24 Season & Spectacular Cast For THREE SISTERS

Obsidian Theatre announces their largest season to date, featuring a spectacular cast for THREE SISTERS. Get all the details here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

BACK TO THE FUTURE To Celebrate Back to the Future Day With Special Event Video
BACK TO THE FUTURE To Celebrate Back to the Future Day With Special Event
On the Red Carpet at GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
On the Red Carpet at GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Leslie Odom Jr. Shares His Daughter's Reaction to PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom Jr. Shares His Daughter's Reaction to PURLIE VICTORIOUS
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
Pinkalicious the Musical in Toronto Pinkalicious the Musical
Wychwood Theatre (9/16-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
The Wizard of Oz in Toronto The Wizard of Oz
The Rose (11/02-11/12)
Mary's Wedding in Toronto Mary's Wedding
St Jacobs Country Playhouse (10/26-11/12)
The House at Poe Corner in Toronto The House at Poe Corner
Red Sandcastle (4/11-4/21)
Greg's Cookies in Toronto Greg's Cookies
The Imp (10/17-10/25)
Jungle Book reimagined in Toronto Jungle Book reimagined
Bluma Appel Theatre (10/12-10/14)
Evita in Toronto Evita
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (10/18-11/05)
Doc Wuthergloom’s Here There Be Monsters in Toronto Doc Wuthergloom’s Here There Be Monsters
Red Sandcastle Theatre (10/25-11/05)
Kidd Pivot: A New Creation in Toronto Kidd Pivot: A New Creation
Bluma Appel Theatre (12/06-12/09)
Xanadu in Toronto Xanadu
Scarborough Village Theatre (11/02-11/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You