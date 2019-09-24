Cardboard Sword Collective Presents A Night At The Bronze - Buffy Tribute Night

After selling out 2 years in a row, Cardboard Sword Collective presents A Night At The Bronze: Once More With Feeling + Vampire Dance Party on Halloween night at Buddies in Bad Times Theatre. Cardboard Sword calls on all Buffy fans for a live read-through of one of Joss Whedon's most beloved episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, followed by an all-night 90s dance party as Buddies transforms into the iconic teen bar, The Bronze.

Things in Sunnydale aren't as harmonious as usual. Balance has been thrown off kilter when a mysterious force makes everyone in town burst into song and dance, revealing their deepest secrets as they do. It's up to Buffy and the gang to get to the bottom of this musical mystery before everyone dances themselves to death.

The cast of Night at the Bronze will read and sing-through the entire episode of Once More With Feeling, followed by a 90s vampire dance party, so the fun never ends. Lyrics will be provided so audience members can sing along with this satirical performance of the cult classic.

A Night At The Bronze: Once More With Feeling cast will include: Jenna Warriner (CMT's Hottest) as Buffy, Liz Johnston (Entrances and Exits, Star Falls) as Willow, Kaitlin Morrow (Sex T-Rex) as Tara, Stephanie Malek (Songbuster, D&D Live) as Anya, Ian MacIntyre (Degrassi, The Beaverton) as Giles, Mark Andrada (Cannibal The Musical) as Xander, Nkasi Ogbonnah (The Second City House Co.) as Dawn, Kyah Green (Second City House Co.) as Spike, and Conor Bradbury (Sex T-Rex) as Sweet. Jordan Armstrong (The Second City) and Tai Wong-Clayton (The Ballad of Stompin' Tom) will be the musical directors, and the ensemble includes Emilio Vieira (Shakespeare in High Park), Jillian Welsh (Second City Touring Co.), Jenny Pullon (The Wedding Singer), and Ophira Calof (Generally Hospital).

Cardboard Sword Collective, founded by Kyah Green and Stephanie Malek, is a Toronto-based events company that facilitates and hosts nerdy and queer events and theatre productions.

Show tickets are available online at http://buddiesinbadtimes.com/event/a-night-at-the-bronze-a-buffy-the-vampire-slayer-tribute/





