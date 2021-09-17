Canadian Opera Company Adds Three In-Person Productions To 2021/2022 Season Programming

The Canadian Opera Company is inviting audiences to three new mainstage productions at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, as part of its 2021/2022 season offerings: Madama Butterfly by Giacomo Puccini, La Traviata by Giuseppe Verdi, and The Magic Flute by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

"Through our digital fall, it's been wonderful to be able to support artists, creators, and technicians in returning to the stage and sharing their talents with audiences from coast to coast to coast," says COC General Director Perryn Leech. "Today, we're delighted to announce even more ways to access the very best in Canadian opera, as we reintroduce in-person programming to our theatre. We have all missed the thrill of performing for live audiences and cannot wait to welcome everyone back this winter."

The following productions will be performed for live audiences in the winter and spring:

Madama Butterfly, by Giacomo Puccini

A COC Production

February 4 - 25, 2022

When young Cio-Cio-San's life in Nagasaki collides with American naval officer Pinkerton, the devastating consequences that follow gives rise to one of Puccini's most powerful and unforgettable operas. Madama Butterfly explores the journey to womanhood and impossible choices facing a young woman caught between cultures.

La Traviata, by Giuseppe Verdi

A COC Production, Co-production with Houston Grand Opera and Lyric Opera of Chicago

April 23 - May 20, 2022

One of Verdi's most celebrated and popular operas, La Traviata features show-stopping arias and riveting drama. The COC's acclaimed production brings 1850s Paris to lavish life with spectacular party scenes, gorgeous period costumes, and moving moments of love and heartbreak.

The Magic Flute, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

A COC Production

May 6 - 21, 2022

Tamino is on a quest to rescue kidnapped Princess Pamina in Mozart's timeless fairytale opera. He's helped along the way by Papageno, his comic sidekick, and - of course - one magical instrument. Audiences are transported in this COC signature production full of starry skies and garden mazes, fantastical creatures, and delightfully imaginative costumes.

Full details on casts and creative teams will be announced in October 2021, along with further information on a new subscription package to go on-sale October 14, 2021.

Learn more about the COC's 2021/2022: A Season Like No Other at coc.ca/Subscriptions.