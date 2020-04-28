Canadian Cast of COME FROM AWAY Hosts Virtual Cabaret
On May 4 and 5, Canadians are invited to join the sensational Come from Away cast and band for a one-of-a-kind virtual cabaret-style show in support of the Canadian Cancer Society.
Similar to the true tragic story that inspired the award-winning musical about the September 11th attacks that led to hundreds of unexpected stranded travelers that were housed and fed by the people of Gander, NL, Come From Away's Come from Kindness event is also rooted in a time of crisis. Featuring performances by cast and band members from multiple productions, including co-creator David Hein, this event aims to bring people together during these challenging times.
They are asking Canadians to join them on Facebook on May 4 and 5 from 8-9 PM ET to have fun, spread hope and show kindness to people affected by cancer. Donations are accepted at: http://support.cancer.ca/goto/comefromkindness
DETAILS
WHAT? Virtual cabaret-style show in support of the Canadian Cancer Society
WHO? Performances by cast and band members from Come From Away
WHEN? Monday, May 4 from 8-9 PM ET
Tuesday May 5 from 8-9 PM ET
WHERE? Facebook Live
Event link: https://www.facebook.com/events/687094452107801/
Featuring performances by:
Hosts Greg Hawco and George Masswohl
Special guest Allan Hawco
Special guest, co-creator of "Come From Away" David Hein
Anna Ludlow
Astrid Van Wieran
Barb Folton
E.J. Scott
Kim Ratcliffe
Linsey Beckett
Lori Nancy Kalamanski
Romano DiNillo
Sharon Wheatly