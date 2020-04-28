Canadian Cast of COME FROM AWAY Hosts Virtual Cabaret

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

On May 4 and 5, Canadians are invited to join the sensational Come from Away cast and band for a one-of-a-kind virtual cabaret-style show in support of the Canadian Cancer Society.

Similar to the true tragic story that inspired the award-winning musical about the September 11th attacks that led to hundreds of unexpected stranded travelers that were housed and fed by the people of Gander, NL, Come From Away's Come from Kindness event is also rooted in a time of crisis. Featuring performances by cast and band members from multiple productions, including co-creator David Hein, this event aims to bring people together during these challenging times.

They are asking Canadians to join them on Facebook on May 4 and 5 from 8-9 PM ET to have fun, spread hope and show kindness to people affected by cancer. Donations are accepted at: http://support.cancer.ca/goto/comefromkindness

DETAILS

WHAT? Virtual cabaret-style show in support of the Canadian Cancer Society

WHO? Performances by cast and band members from Come From Away

WHEN? Monday, May 4 from 8-9 PM ET

Tuesday May 5 from 8-9 PM ET

WHERE? Facebook Live

Event link: https://www.facebook.com/events/687094452107801/

Featuring performances by:

Hosts Greg Hawco and George Masswohl

Special guest Allan Hawco

Special guest, co-creator of "Come From Away" David Hein

Ali Momen

Anna Ludlow

Astrid Van Wieran

Barb Folton

Cailin Stadnyk

David Silvestri

E.J. Scott

Jeff Madden

Kim Ratcliffe

Linsey Beckett

Lori Nancy Kalamanski

Patrina Bromley

Romano DiNillo

Sharon Wheatly

Tristan Avakian





