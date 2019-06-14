Cahoots Theatre Announces 2019-2020 Season

Cahoots Theatre announced its 33rd season today, including one world premiere and the return of an audience favourite. Programmed by Outgoing Artistic Director Marjorie Chan, the season explores the transcendent power of love through generational struggles, trauma, and even time and space. With productions featuring South East Asian artists, Cahoots continues to investigate questions of where we come from, and where we want to go in theatrical, dynamic styles.



Cahoots' 2019-2020 season opens with the world premiere of HILOT MEANS HEALER by Jo SiMalaya Alcampo, produced in association with b current performing arts. Set in Manila, during World War II, and drawn from the long tradition of Philippine folklore, legends, and Indigenous spirituality, HILOT weaves the tangible with the intangible to tell a story of unexpected bonds formed during cataclysmic change. Directed by Jasmine Chen, this interdisciplinary story explores the social and political consequences of war and occupation in the Philippines and its impact through generations. Performed by Karen Ancheta, Aldrin Bundoc, Belinda Corpuz, and Carolyn Fe, and featuring original music composed and performed by MaryCarl Guiao, the premiere will be presented in the BMO Incubator at the Theatre Centre, October 5-27, 2019 with audio described and relaxed performances.



Following a successful Toronto premiere and multi-city tour, GOOD MORNING, VIET MOM by Franco Nguyen will head west. Directed by Byron Abalos, and performed by Nguyen, this hilarious and heartbreaking love letter to mom will have a two-week run at High Performance Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, presented by Lunchbox Theatre. Then the team will head to Vancouver, British Columbia where Rumble Theatre will present a full week of ASL-interpreted performances, featuring Deaf Interpreter Michelle Chung, accompanied by ASL Interpreter Tara Everett.



As Cahoots enters into its 33rd season, the spotlight continues to focus on artists from the edge, bringing transformative, engaging works to the stage. Works-in-development will include new offerings by Playwrights-in-Residence Kanika Ambrose (OUR PLACE) and Suvendrini Lena (RUBBLE). Development this season also includes the return of Artists-in-Residence, Boys in Chairs Collective (Andrew Gurza, Ken Harrower, Frank Hull, Debbie Patterson, Brian Postalian, and Jonathan Seinen).



Finally, Cahoots will conduct a digital research project, led by Deaf Community Consultant Catherine MacKinnon, as a follow-up to the DATT (Deaf Artists & Theatres Toolkit), which launched in 2017. CAHOOTS THEATRE

2019-2020 SEASON



HILOT MEANS HEALER

by Jo SiMalaya Alcampo

A Cahoots Theatre Production

in association with b current performing arts

October 5 - 27, 2019 | BMO Incubator



Direction by Jasmine Chen

Dramaturgy by Marjorie Chan • Set, Costume & Props Design by Jung-Hye Kim

Lighting Design by Jareth Li • Sound Design by MaryCarl Guiao

Production Management and Technical Direction by Crystal Lee

Stage Management by Victoria Wang • Production Assistance by Gloria Mok

Audio Description by Kat Germain • Music composed and performed by MaryCarl Guiao

Performed by Karen Ancheta, Aldrin Bundoc, Belinda Corpuz, Carolyn Fe



GOOD MORNING, VIET MOM

by Franco Nguyen

A Cahoots Theatre Production

January - February 2020

Lunchbox Theatre and High Performance Rodeo | Calgary, Alberta

Rumble Theatre | Vancouver, British Columbia



Direction by Byron Abalos

Set Design by Christine Urquhart • Costume Design by Sim Suzer

Lighting Design by David DeGrow • Sound Design Miquelon Rodriguez

Projection Design by Kevin Matthew Wong

Production Management & Technical Direction by David DeGrow

Deaf Interpreter Michelle Chung • ASL Interpreter Tara Everett



ARTISTS-IN-RESIDENCE

Boys in Chairs Collective



PLAYWRIGHTS-IN-RESIDENCE

Kanika Ambrose, Suvendrini Lena



POST-DATT

A Digital Research Project

with Deaf Community Consultant Catherine MacKinnon For more information and to connect with Cahoots:

