CRAZE by Rouvan Silogix and Rafeh Mahmud to be Presented at Tarragon Theatre

Tarragon Theatre will present Craze, A World Premiere co-production from Tarragon Theatre and Modern Time Stage Company in association with Theatre ARTaud. The piece written by Rouvan Silogix & Rafeh Mahmud runs in the Mainspace from November 19 - December 15, 2024.



In Craze, two couples hiding from the world face the collective grief of checkered pasts and how that has shaped their present. Were they complicit in creating the global storms at large? And is their AI companion here to help, or are they something much more sinister? An evening of drinking and sex cascades into chaos, as mounting internal and external pressures lead them to explore the artifice of real life and whether or not technology can fill the void.



“How far will we go to control what is destined to be, and from where and whom we come from? Craze - aptly titled - is a sensational world that culminates the tropes of the living room drama within the spheres of genetics, bloodlines, socio and geo-political connections, and artificial intelligence,” considers Artistic Director Mike Payette, who directs this piece.



Payette continues, “Biting and funny in one breath and disturbing and heartbreaking in another, Craze connects the celebrations of works such as Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, and Dante's Inferno into a thrilling stylized tale that places its audience in the centre of the cyclone. It's an electric piece to be a part of and a bold offering into the Canadian canon.”



Craze is written by brothers Rouvan Silogix (Crow's Theatre and Modern Times Stage Company's Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo) and Rafeh Mahmud (The Caged Bird Sings at Aga Khan Museum), with set and costume design by Christine Ting-Huan 挺歡 Urquhart (Tarragon's Cockroach), lighting design by Arun Srinivasan (Tarragon's Cockroach), sound design and composition by Maddie Bautista (Stratford Festival's Les Belles-Soeurs), and performances by Augusto Bitter (Factory's Year of the Rat), Ali Kazmi (Tarragon's Behind the Moon), Kwaku Okyere (Canadian Stage's Choir Boy), Lisa Ryder (Bald Ego/Nightwood's A Blow In the Face) and Louisa Zhu (Factory's Lady Sunrise). With direction by Tarragon's Artistic Director, Mike Payette (Tarragon's Come Home: The Legend of Daddy Hall) and assistant direction by 郝邦宇Steven Hao (Tarragon's Cockroach). Craze runs in the Mainspace Nov 19 - Dec 15, 2024, opening Nov 27.



