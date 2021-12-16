COME FROM AWAY & JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Reduced to 50% Capacity Beginning Sunday

The Government of Ontario has announced that all indoor venues with a capacity of over 100 people will be reduced to 50% beginning Saturday, December 18.

Mirvish productions announced today ticket holders in affected performances will be contacted by email with ticket options.

This new policy only applies to certain performances for Jesus Christ Superstar and Come From Away.

The Barenaked Ladies performances at the CAA Theatre are not impacted by this new policy.

The new policy follows the recent resumption of performances at Toronto's Mirvish theatres. The national tour of Jesus Christ Superstar began performances November 30th for a limited holiday engagement, while Come From Away celebrated its reopening only last night.